Previous / Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

By:

Shane van Gisbergen will run last in the Top 10 Shootout in Townsville after topping qualifying at the Reid Park circuit.

Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

The Kiwi got the job done on his first run in the 15-minute session, a 1m12.280s leaving him a little over a tenth clear of the field.

That gap tightened at the flag due to some second-run improvements, but nobody was quite quick enough to knock van Gisbergen off the provisional pole.

Tim Slade went closest, the Blanchard Racing Team driver impressive on his final run as he went within six-hundredths of van Gisbergen.

Jamie Whincup was another driver to improve on his second run, his time just nine-hundredths off the pace.

Will Davison got through to the Shootout on his first run time, which was good enough for fourth, as did Nick Percat.

Cam Waters led a trio of Tickford Mustangs ahead of James Courtney and Jack Le Brocq, with David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale the last two to bank Shootout spots.

The biggest surprise of the session was Chaz Mostert, who could only manage 17th on the grid, one spot behind Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Bryce Fullwood.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.280    
2 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'12.346 0.066 0.066
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.374 0.093 0.027
4 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'12.386 0.106 0.012
5 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.434 0.154 0.048
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'12.482 0.202 0.048
7 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'12.495 0.215 0.012
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'12.573 0.293 0.078
9 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'12.590 0.310 0.017
10 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'12.655 0.375 0.064
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'12.674 0.394 0.019
12 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.683 0.403 0.008
13 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.695 0.415 0.011
14 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.707 0.427 0.012
15 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.803 0.523 0.096
16 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.833 0.553 0.029
17 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.837 0.557 0.004
18 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.847 0.567 0.010
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.912 0.632 0.064
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.955 0.675 0.043
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.988 0.707 0.032
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.163 0.883 0.175
23 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.331 1.051 0.168
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.496 1.216 0.164
View full results
