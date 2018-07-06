Sign in
Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates second practice

Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates second practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 6, 2018, 5:53 AM

Jamie Whincup comfortably topped the second and final Friday Supercars practice session in Townsville.

Whincup and Scott McLaughlin traded fastest times throughout much of the session, Whincup setting the early pace with a 1m12.986s before McLaughlin– who struggled with a throttle sensor issue early on – took over at the top with a 1m12.980s right after the half-way point.

Whincup improved again with 12 minutes to go, going top with a 1m12.701s, with McLaughlin hitting back a few minutes later with a 1m12.643s.

Shane van Gisbergen enjoyed the breifest of brief stints at the top with four minutes to go thanks to a 1m12.587s, only for Whincup to lower the benchmark significantly seconds later with a 1m12.243s.

That proved to be the hammer blow, Whincup ending the session more than three-tenths clear of his teammate.

"We’re on our programme, which is nice. We got through everything in P1 and P2,” said Whincup.

“We didn’t maximise in P1 but we felt like we did then. Everyone will take a step up tomorrow, but the car is feeling nice.

“After the test day and Darwin the car is much nicer to drive.”

McLaughlin ended up third having not improved on his final run, some traffic proving costly after he'd switched to a green tyre.

“I came up on that green lap and a few guys came out of the pits,” said the points leader.

“It’s just not worth risking the absolute maximum, just in case they didn’t see me, I’d have nowhere to go.

“I backed out of it and by the time we went around on the next lap the tyre pressures were too high.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do, but overall it’s not too bad of a day.”

Nick Percat and Will Davison made late gains to slot into fourth and fifth respectively, the latter easily the best of the Tickford-built Fords in the field.

David Reynolds was sixth quickest from Rick Kelly, Jack Le Brocq, Fabian Coulthard, and Scott Pye.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.2435  
2 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.5872 0.3437
3 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.6438 0.4003
4 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.6582 0.4147
5 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.6926 0.4491
6 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.7153 0.4718
7 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 1'12.8247 0.5812
8 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.8387 0.5952
9 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.9445 0.7010
10 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.9740 0.7305
11 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 1'12.9746 0.7311
12 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 1'13.0165 0.7730
13 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.0333 0.7898
14 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.0540 0.8105
15 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.0908 0.8473
16 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.1054 0.8619
17 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.1130 0.8695
18 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 1'13.1547 0.9112
19 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.1754 0.9319
20 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.1953 0.9518
21 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 1'13.1955 0.9520
22 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.3990 1.1555
23 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.4058 1.1623
24 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4640 1.2205
25 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.5360 1.2925
26 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 1'13.7510 1.5075
