Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Race 2 in
01 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville II / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles
By:

Brad Jones Racing duo Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood scored a career-first pole each in two back-to-back qualifying sessions in Townsville.

The Holden squad was dominant across the two 10-minute sessions, four-time race winner Percat kicking things off by edging Scott McLaughlin by 0.08s in the first to bag the first pole of his career.

Percat then looked set to double his tally in the second session, going quickest on his very last lap. But there was a surprise coming from teammate Hazelwood, who pipped Percat by 0.02s just moments later.

That was after the third-year driver was a solid seventh fastest in the first session.

"Unbelievable. I think I lost my voice on the in-lap, I was cheering so hard," said Hazelwood. "It's a huge turnaround for BJR, we had our dramas yesterday but we knew we'd come back swinging today and we certainly proved that.

Percat added: "It's amazing. It's a massive Father's Day present for my engineer [Andrew Edwards] and my dad back in Adelaide.

"That first lap, to have a bit of margin to the field, I went into the next one thinking 'don't do anything silly, just replicate the lap'. I went a little bit quicker, but for Todd to sneak in there and grab us by 0.02s, it's mega to have a front-row lock-out for Brad and everyone at BJR."

Read Also:

After being pipped by Percat in the first session, McLaughlin's day took a turn for the worse in the second. The points leader came across a slow-moving Garry Jacobson at the end of his flying lap, the pair even making light contact on the exit of the final corner.

He estimated the scuffle cost him around three-tenths, McLaughlin left 10th on the grid for this afternoon's final heat.

Cam Waters was third and sixth in the two sessions, while Chaz Mostert recovered from a disappointing 13th in the first session to grab third in the second.

Jamie Whincup will start both races from fifth, teammate Shane van Gisbergen less consistent with a fourth and a 12th.

Qualifying Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.262    
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.342 0.079 0.079
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'12.429 0.166 0.086
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.472 0.210 0.043
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'12.553 0.291 0.081
6 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'12.603 0.341 0.049
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.655 0.392 0.051
8 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.669 0.407 0.014
9 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'12.737 0.475 0.067
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'12.743 0.481 0.006
11 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.745 0.483 0.002
12 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'12.761 0.498 0.015
13 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.775 0.513 0.014
14 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'12.819 0.557 0.043
15 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.837 0.575 0.018
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'12.876 0.614 0.038
17 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'12.968 0.706 0.092
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'13.015 0.753 0.047
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'13.035 0.773 0.019
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'13.194 0.932 0.159
21 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.210 0.948 0.016
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki 1'13.283 1.021 0.072
23 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale      
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner      
View full results

Qualifying Race 3 results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.154    
2 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.176 0.022 0.022
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.244 0.090 0.068
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'12.305 0.151 0.060
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'12.337 0.182 0.031
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'12.338 0.184 0.001
7 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'12.407 0.253 0.069
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'12.437 0.283 0.030
9 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.442 0.288 0.004
10 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.459 0.305 0.017
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.498 0.344 0.038
12 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.501 0.347 0.003
13 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'12.521 0.367 0.019
14 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'12.580 0.426 0.058
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'12.660 0.506 0.080
16 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'12.666 0.512 0.005
17 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.755 0.600 0.088
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'12.763 0.608 0.008
19 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'12.779 0.625 0.016
20 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'12.816 0.662 0.037
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'12.837 0.683 0.021
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki 1'12.920 0.766 0.082
23 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.164 1.010 0.244
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'13.191 1.037 0.026
View full results
2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Previous article

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action over Hamilton near-miss in FP3

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon says new qualifying rules made traffic problems worse

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin scorches to Saturday pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin scorches to Saturday pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas "not sure how happy Red Bull is" with engine mode change

2
Formula 1

Mercedes prepared for engine modes ban before FIA ruling

3
Formula 1

Sainz left "shaking" after "messing up" Monza P3 lap

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

5
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts party mode ban hurt Red Bull in qualifying

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Percat, Hazelwood score shock poles

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin scorches to Saturday pole
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin scorches to Saturday pole

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.