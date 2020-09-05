Supercars
Supercars / Townsville II / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin scorches to Saturday pole

By:

Scott McLaughlin set a devastating pace to grab pole for today's opening Supercars heat in Townsville.

With margins in thousandths throughout practice and the early stages of qualifying, McLaughlin turned up the wick significantly in the Top 10 Shootout.

Running last, the Penske Ford gapped the field by a whopping 0.2s to seal pole for today's 39-lapper – a huge turnaround after missing the single-lap dash this time last week.

"I'm really proud. That was a hard-fought one for the team," said McLaughlin.

"We obviously didn't have the best car last week, but we battled on and found a really good balance today. This is all credit to the guys.

"I've got confidence, I can brake deep and know what I've got. I've got a great car."

The next four positions were all separated by less than a tenth, Shane van Gisbergen falling on the right side of the stop watch to qualify second.

Cam Waters made up three spots in the Shootout to qualify third ahead of Anton De Pasquale, with Chaz Mostert dropping one spot to fifth.

Jamie Whincup was the biggest loser in the Shootout, dumping five spots to end up seventh between Brad Jones Racing pair Todd Hazelwood and Nick Percat.

Jack Le Brocq and David Reynolds will share the fifth row, the latter only making the Shootout with a last-gasp effort in Q2.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.014    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.230 0.216 0.216
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'12.268 0.253 0.037
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'12.298 0.283 0.029
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.306 0.292 0.008
6 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.341 0.326 0.034
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'12.416 0.401 0.074
8 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.473 0.458 0.057
9 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'12.552 0.538 0.079
10 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'12.567 0.553 0.015
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.583 0.569 0.015
12 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'12.651 0.637 0.067
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'12.669 0.655 0.018
14 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.702 0.687 0.032
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'12.732 0.717 0.030
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'12.761 0.747 0.029
17 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.767 0.753 0.005
18 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'12.791 0.777 0.024
19 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'12.888 0.874 0.097
20 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'12.955 0.941 0.066
21 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'13.015 1.001 0.060
22 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.078 1.063 0.062
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki 1'13.168 1.153 0.090
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'13.451 1.436 0.283
View full results
Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

