Subscribe
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace Next / Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Supercars / Townsville Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Le Brocq tops Friday running

Jack Le Brocq ended Friday as the pacesetter on the streets of Townsville after topping the second practice session.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_7171.JPG

The Matt Stone Racing driver, on a high after a second career win in Darwin last time out, gapped the field by two-tenths in the second and final practice session in Townsville.

His 1m13.432s came as part of a qualifying sim right at the flag and left him a healthy two-tenths clear of the chasing field.

The session-topping effort followed a subdued practice 1 where Le Brocq was just 18th fastest.

"[It was] just tyres; we didn't use any [greens] in the first session so what we started with wasn't the best," explained Le Brocq.

"It's good. We had a few changes we wanted to get through, we had a bit of a swing at it from practice 1 to practice 2.

"I had no time on my dash, so I had not idea what time I had done. It's awesome, but it's early days. We'll see if we can back it up tomorrow."

Until Le Brocq's late heroics the benchmark was Bryce Fullwood, the Brad Jones Racing driver setting a 1m13.679s inside the first 10 minutes.

That time was still good enough for second as the likes of Cam Waters and Shane van Gisbergen fell short at the flag.

Waters ended up third and best of the drivers in the revised Ford Mustang. There were still only three Fords in the top 10, though, with Matt Payne in eighth and James Courtney in 10th.

NASCAR sensation van Gisbergen was fourth ahead of fellow Kiwi Andre Heimgartner and title contender Will Brown.

Scott Pye was seventh while Broc Feeney slotted in between Payne and Courtney in ninth.

Points leader Brodie Kostecki had another quiet session, the Erebus driver just 14th fastest.

He had been on for a big improvement at the flag, going purple in sector 1, only to end up down an escape road in the middle sector.

The next time Supercars hits the track will be for qualifying at 10:15am local time on Saturday.

Townsville 500 Practice 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 1'13.4320  
2 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 1'13.6790 0.2470
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'13.7641 0.3321
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 1'13.7642 0.3322
5 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet 1'13.7691 0.3371
6 9 Australia Will Brown Chevrolet 1'13.7950 0.3630
7 20 Australia Scott Pye Chevrolet 1'13.8127 0.3807
8 19 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1'13.8143 0.3823
9 88 Broc Feeney Chevrolet 1'13.8452 0.4132
10 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9008 0.4688
11 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9320 0.5000
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9483 0.5163
13 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9669 0.5349
14 99 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 1'14.0258 0.5938
15 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'14.0657 0.6337
16 23 Australia Tim Slade Chevrolet 1'14.0969 0.6649
17 35 Cameron Hill Chevrolet 1'14.1179 0.6859
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet 1'14.1531 0.7211
19 2 Australia Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1'14.1767 0.7447
20 3 Australia Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2110 0.7790
21 31 Australia James Golding Chevrolet 1'14.2524 0.8204
22 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2581 0.8261
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Chevrolet 1'14.3201 0.8881
24 777 Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1'14.4466 1.0146
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones Chevrolet 1'14.7520 1.3200
View full results
shares
comments

Townsville Supercars: Brown sets early pace

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Supercars
Townsville

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Supercars

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe