Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

The three-part qualifying boiled down to an all-Mustang battle, with De Pasquale, Waters and Will Davison the only drivers to get under the 1m13s mark in the single-lap dash for pole.

The fastest sectors were shared between the three, but it was De Pasquale that was best across the whole lap, a 1m12.639s securing pole for today's opening sprint race.

"That was really cool," he said.

"It's tight, they're going to make us work for it this afternoon so I'm looking forward to it.

"I thought I threw it away because I hit the fence at the start of qualifying and it was a bit bent at the front, but it didn't make a difference."

Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert were the best of the Holdens in fourth and fifth, while runaway series leader Shane van Gisbergen was just sixth fastest. The Kiwi was left fuming over confusion on his out-lap after Zane Goddard hit the wall during his Shootout effort.

"It was shit," said van Gisbergen. "The guy crashed and there was no info from race control. I got told to pit, and then had no tyre temp, and got told to go. That's pretty confusing and not very good."

Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood qualified seventh and eighth ahead of James Courtney.

Goddard, meanwhile, put his Shootout crash down to driver error.

"At the last corner I went to grab the brake and just missed it and went straight onto the throttle," he explained. "By the time I got back onto the brake it was too late. Pretty embarrassing, but at least the car is fast."

He'll start today's race from 10th.