Supercars / Townsville II / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Courtney tops opening practice

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Courtney tops opening practice
By:

James Courtney edged Shane van Gisbergen in opening practice for the Townsville SuperSprint.

The Tickford Ford driver was best of the green tyre runners at the back end of the session, a 1m12.629s vaulting him to the top right at the chequered flag.

The margins were tight, though, with the top four separated by less than a tenth and 22 of the 24 drivers within a second.

Van Gisbergen finished up just 0.05s behind Courtney with a late quali sim of his own, although he did need two bites at the cherry. He had gone purple in Sector 1 a lap earlier, but ran wide at Turn 6.

Bryce Fullwood was third quickest from Scott Pye, while Chaz Mostert, who'd been on top since the 10-minute mark, slipped back to fifth as more drivers switched to greens.

Andre Heimgartner, Anton De Pasquale, Todd Hazelwood, Scott McLaughlin and Nick Percat rounded out the Top 10.

David Reynolds spent half of the session stuck in the garage thanks to a misfire, eventually remedied with a coil pack change. He immediately jumped into the top five once on track, but slipped back to 11th after not running greens at the end.

Jamie Whincup didn't run a new tyre either and ended up 18th quickest.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 44 Australia James Courtney 1'12.629    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'12.686 0.056 0.056
3 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 1'12.699 0.070 0.013
4 20 Australia Scott Pye 1'12.724 0.095 0.025
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 1'12.784 0.154 0.059
6 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 1'12.893 0.264 0.109
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'12.915 0.286 0.021
8 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 1'12.940 0.310 0.024
9 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'12.979 0.350 0.039
10 8 Australia Nick Percat 1'12.982 0.353 0.002
11 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'13.026 0.397 0.044
12 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'13.097 0.468 0.071
13 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 1'13.128 0.498 0.030
14 3 Australia Macauley Jones 1'13.164 0.534 0.036
15 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 1'13.334 0.705 0.170
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'13.340 0.711 0.006
17 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'13.366 0.737 0.025
18 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'13.406 0.777 0.039
19 34 Australia Jake Kostecki 1'13.407 0.778 0.001
20 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'13.420 0.791 0.013
21 19 Australia Alex Davison 1'13.434 0.805 0.013
22 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 1'13.580 0.951 0.146
23 4 Australia Jack Smith 1'13.641 1.012 0.061
24 15 Australia Rick Kelly 1'13.751 1.122 0.110
View full results
