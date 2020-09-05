Supercars
Supercars / Townsville II / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin dominates opener
By:

Scott McLaughlin dominated the opening heat of the second Townsville SuperSprint.

The Penske Ford driver stretched his points advantage with ease, converting a clean start from pole into a comfortable win.

His job was made even easier when Shane van Gisbergen, who'd run second throughout the first stint, suffered a power steering issue right before making his stop.

The Red Bull Holden driver did try and continue after stopping to swap his regular steering wheel for Triple Eight's famous 'bus wheel' to make the car easier to turn.

However he was quickly black-flagged for the persistent fluid leak.

It's unlikely van Gisbergen would have caught McLaughlin anyway, the Kiwi cruising to a 3.4s win over Cam Waters.

"Awesome. We didn't touch the race car at all from last week. I'm feeling really happy. A bit tired, but all good."

Waters, who ran third behind van Gisbergen in the first stint, did drop behind Jamie Whincup after his stop thanks to taking on three new tyres to Whincup's two. 

It didn't take long for the Monster Ford to find a way back through, van Gisbergen's retirement leaving him in second. 

He was able to match McLaughlin on the run home, but never looked like hauling the Shell Mustang in.

Chaz Mostert relegated an under-rubbered Whincup to fourth in the second stint as the Walkinshaw driver sealed the final spot on the podium. As a result, Whincup is now 143 points behind McLaughlin in the standings. 

Anton De Pasquale and Nick Percat duked it out for fifth, the Erebus driver getting the job done, while Fabian Coulthard climbed his way from outside the Top 10 to seventh. 

Van Gisbergen wasn't the only driver struck with power steering issues in the race, meanwhile, with David Reynolds forfeiting a Top 10 spot thanks to a similar issue in Erebus Holden. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT  
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 3.490
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 10.816
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 16.008
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 17.989
6 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 27.370
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 29.585
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 30.266
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 32.539
10 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 34.985
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 39.590
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 42.910
13 19 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 43.867
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 45.084
15 35 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 45.468
16 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 45.763
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 57.276
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 59.150
19 3 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.726
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.510
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.334
22 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB  
  97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB  
  9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB  
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

