Townsville double-header announcement looming

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Supercars has been investigating a last-minute move to a double-header in Townsville since last week as it looked to shore up the trek north for the Melbourne teams amid uncertainties over lockdowns and border restrictions.

While hosting back-to-back events has always been the preference, it's been complicated by a number of logistical challenges, the biggest being a lack of accomodation for teams and suppliers for the second week of the proposed double-header.

But with trucks from the southern teams already heading north, teams are now preparing for the double-header to go ahead.

Formal confirmation is likely to come within the next 24 hours.

The Townsville 500 kicks off this coming Friday.