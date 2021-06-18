Tickford wins new Supercars entry

The full-time Supercars grid is set to grow to 25 cars next season as the famous Ford squad goes from three to four Mustangs.

It's a return to running four proper Tickford-owned entries for the first time since 2018.

At the end of that season Tickford handed one of its four RECs back to Supercars so it could run Phil Munday's customer 23Red Racing entry.

However when Munday pulled out midway through the 2020 season and sold his REC to Brad Jones Racing, Tickford was left without an entry to continue to run four cars.

It tried to secure its REC back from Supercars for 2021 but was unsuccessful, ultimately scaling back to three cars.

More to follow.