Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round
Supercars News

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

By:

Tickford Racing has successfully bid on one of two available Racing Entitlements Contracts for the 2022 Supercars season.

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

The full-time Supercars grid is set to grow to 25 cars next season as the famous Ford squad goes from three to four Mustangs.

It's a return to running four proper Tickford-owned entries for the first time since 2018.

At the end of that season Tickford handed one of its four RECs back to Supercars so it could run Phil Munday's customer 23Red Racing entry.

However when Munday pulled out midway through the 2020 season and sold his REC to Brad Jones Racing, Tickford was left without an entry to continue to run four cars.

It tried to secure its REC back from Supercars for 2021 but was unsuccessful, ultimately scaling back to three cars.

More to follow.

shares
comments
Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

Previous article

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

6h
2
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

2d
3
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

1d
4
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

1d
5
IndyCar

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs

5h
Latest news
Tickford wins new Supercars entry
SUPC

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

7m
Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round
SUPC

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

20m
Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin
SUPC

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

48m
2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

19h
Drag race for Supercars in Darwin
SUPC

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

21h
Latest videos
Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
15h

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
Jun 15, 2021

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo
Supercars

Melbourne lockdown leaves Supercars teams in limbo

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs
IndyCar IndyCar

Racing won't need to go all-electric to stay relevant to OEMs

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Latest news

Tickford wins new Supercars entry
Supercars Supercars

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round
Supercars Supercars

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin
Supercars Supercars

Supercar, Superbike to race each other in Darwin

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.