Tickford shakes down new Mustang

The first of two new cars being built be the squad – perhaps the final two Car of the Future-spec Tickford Fords – made its first on-track appearance at Winton today, sporting Monster Energy colours and with Cam Waters at the wheel.

As per the Supercars testing rules the car, chassis TR1824, will only be able to complete 60 kilometres of running.

A second Mustang build for 2021 is also underway, as Tickford replenishes stock after the Will Davison/James Courtney car from 2020 was returned to owner Phil Munday.

That car has since been leased to Tim Blanchard for his new standalone team, Tim Slade expected to race it next season.

It's still unclear how many cars Tickford will field next season, as it waits to see if it can lease or buy a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract to replace the one Munday sold to Brad Jones Racing.

If it does run four cars the leading contenders to join Waters, Courtney and Jack Le Brocq are Lee Holdsworth – who has spent the past two seasons with the team – and Super2 champion Tom Randle.