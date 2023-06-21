Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire
Tickford Racing has distanced itself from blame for the spectacular fire the engulfed Cam Waters' car in Darwin last weekend.
The Monster-backed Mustang went up in flames on the fifth lap of Saturday's opening heat for the Darwin Triple Crown.
Waters was leading the race when his car caught fire in the engine bay, the damage forcing the team into an all-night repair.
It was the third major engine fire for a Ford driver since the introduction of Gen3 and the second for Tickford after James Courtney's car was badly burnt at Albert Park.
There were initially fears that the Waters fire was a repeat of the fuel vapour issue that caused the Courtney and Nick Percat fires in Melbourne.
However Supercars and its technical staff quickly determined that the Waters fire was a fuel leak from a loose fuel connector.
There was clear tension over the cause of the leak in the Darwin paddock on Saturday, with Tickford boss Tim Edwards stating: "[Supercars engine boss Craig] Hasted went along and checked all of the Fords up and down the pitlane. They can talk about what they found there..."
Motorsport.com understands that all Ford engines were indeed checked and others were found to be loose.
However sources from Supercars indicated that it was team's responsibility to ensure that connectors are tightened and it wasn't a control part failure.
It is thought that there are elements of the fuel system that don't fall under the control parts, with different teams currently using different solutions.
Either way, Tickford has doubled down on the fact it doesn't feel its to blame for the fire.
In a message to fans on social media, the team wrote: "We would like to thank every single one of you who reached out with messages of support for Cam and the entire team following the fire and rebuild of the Monster Energy Mustang in Darwin.
"It's something no team wants to experience, but to have it happen twice was heartbreaking.
"The team has investigated and determined the cause to be a component the team is not responsible for.
"Eyes forward now to Townsville and hopefully some better luck awaits."
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire
Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire Fuel leak blamed for Waters Supercars fire
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
First Supercars Indigenous round livery breaks cover
First Supercars Indigenous round livery breaks cover First Supercars Indigenous round livery breaks cover
Waters coy on Tickford future
Waters coy on Tickford future Waters coy on Tickford future
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.