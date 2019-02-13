More Tickford Mustangs revealed ahead of Supercars test
Tickford Racing has unveiled its final two Ford Mustangs as the clock ticks down to today's official pre-season Supercars test.
The covers have come off the Mustangs for newcomers Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison, completing the squad's four-car line-up.
Davison will continue in Milwaukee Tools colours for a second consecutive season as he continues to run under Phil Munday's 23Red Racing licence.
However the squad won't compete as a single-car customer team this year, Davison returning to the Tickford Racing fold as part of a new in-house arrangement between Munday and the factory-supported team.
“It’s exciting to be entering 2019, our second year as a team at 23Red Racing,” said Davison.
“We’ve learnt a lot in 12 months and have had a massive off-season implementing some big changes to help boost us up to the next level.
"This new Mustang is an incredible piece of engineering, it really is a hero car globally and we are so proud to represent it on the race track this year.
“With a brand like Milwaukee on board with us again, I honestly feel we have the best looking car on the grid."
Will Davison, Tickford Racing
Holdsworth will run a tweaked version of the 'The Bottle-O' livery on the #5 entry that he's effectively taken over from Mark Winterbottom.
“The car looks great," said Holdsworth.
"You won’t be able to miss it on track and you won’t be able to miss me in my The Bottle-O green race suit.
“The goal is to have the car up the front so the fans see a lot more of it. That work really starts [today] with the test. It’s our only full day of track time before Adelaide so it’s a very important day.
"I’m looking forward to getting into it.”
Ford Mustang of Lee Holdsworth, Tickford Racing
Kelly Racing has also done a last-minute livery reveal before the test, unmasking the Rabble-backed Altima that rookie signing Garry Jacobson will race this season.
"The Rabble.club car looks amazing, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel at Phillip Island [today]," said Jacobson.
"This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get the testing and then season underway.”
Garry Jacobson, Kelly Racing
Garry Rogers Motorsport, meanwhile, has unveiled a testing livery for the Phillip Island hit-out.
Richie Stanaway and James Golding will run in a one-off Boost Mobile look today, before the proper Boost branding is unveiled on the eve of the Adelaide 500.
"Personally, I really like the simplicity of the design that has been developed and for an 'old racer'," said team owner Garry Rogers.
"I love the big numbers.
"Our fans should certainly be excited about the livery we will arrive into Adelaide with, and most importantly seeing our team do the very best they can.”
Garry Rogers Motorsport livery
The Phillip Island pitlane opens at 9am local time this morning.
