Tickford unsuccessful in van Gisbergen penalty bid

Mostert ended up beached at the Turn 4 headline on his final run in Q3, having passed pole winner van Gisbergen on his way into the braking zone.

Afterwards Mostert claimed he was impeded by the Kiwi, with Tickford requesting that deputy race director David Stuart look into the matter.

However it was decided not to refer the incident to the stewards.

"A request for review was received from Tickford Racing Pty Ltd alleging that car #55 was impeded by Car #97 on entry to Turn 4," read the stewards report.

"The DRD reviewed the Hawk Eye vision and Judicial Camera footage from cars #17, #55, and #97, as well as advice received from the Driving Standards Advisor, the matter does not warrant being referred to the stewards."

Mostert and van Gisbergen discussed the incident after the session, which ended in a handshake. However the Tickford driver still wasn't happy, saying it was "borderline dangerous" in a TV interview.

“I don’t know, for some reason Giz always tried to leave it borderline with guys on a lap and he just worries about himself, so it is what it is," Mostert said.

“I had to initially settle the car from him being in place, that’s put me too far down there so I didn’t want to jump on the brakes too hard, I would have locked up if I braked any harder.

“But I don’t know, it’s borderline dangerous at the end of the day; he does it a lot.”

A number of penalties were handed down from yesterday's race, though, including a $3000 fine and loss of 30 teams' championship points for Erebus Motorsport after David Reynolds failed to apply a brake lock mechanism during his stop.

Tickford was hit with a $2000 suspended fine and a loss of 30 points for running an illegible tyre on Will Davison's car for the out-lap, while $1000 suspended fines were dished out to Garry Rogers Motorsport, DJR Team Penske, Brad Jones Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Matt Stone Racing for team trolley infringements.