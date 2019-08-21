Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

shares
comments
Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
By:
Aug 21, 2019, 1:56 AM

Tickford has unveiled a special edition 'Coca-Cola' Mustang tune to celebrate 50 years since the debut of Allan Moffat's famous Trans-Am racer.

The road car tuning arm of the Supercars squad will offer 100 of the Moffat Trans-Am Mustangs, available in broth Performance and Performance Plus editions.

Both versions of the tune include 400 kW worth of V8 power for manuals (376 kW for autos), updated Tickford suspension, better rubber and 20-inch minilite rims.

The Performance Plus also features a further beefed up brake package, as well as face time with Australian Touring Car Championship legend Moffat.

The cars also come dressed in the classic Coca-Cola livery that Moffat sported on his all-conquering Trans-Am, which took 101 wins from 105 races after debuting in 1969.

"The Tickford Trans-Am is probably the most exciting car project I have ever been part of," said Moffat.

"It has made an old racer like me feel proud of my racing history and what I have been involved with.

"My original '69 Trans-Am Mustang was an incredible race car and I have so many great memories of the battles I won on track.

"I think Tickford have done a tremendous job in designing a new interpretation of the original with some of the Coca-Cola car features that I loved, including those wheels.

"I just wish I could race it!"

The Moffat Mustang is the latest road/racing crossover for Tickford, which unveiled a Bathurst '77 edition Mustang back in 2017.

"The Tickford Trans-Am represents not only our tribute to an iconic Mustang, but also our commitment in developing new and exciting engineering-led projects," said Nash.

"Building on the success of recent projects such as the Bathurst '77 Special, the Trans-Am has been a close collaboration with Allan Moffat, using resources from Tickford Racing to deliver a truly remarkable Mustang."

Excluding the required 'Race Red' donor car, the Performance Edition of the Trans-Am Mustang costs $32,995 and the Performance Plus $52,995.

Slider
List

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
1/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
2/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
3/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
4/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
5/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
6/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
7/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
8/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
9/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
10/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
11/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
12/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
13/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
14/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
15/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
16/22

Photo by: Tickford

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
17/22

Photo by: Tickford

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
18/22

Photo by: Tickford

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
19/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
20/22

Photo by: Tickford

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Allan Moffat with the Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
21/22

Photo by: Tickford

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang

Tickford Trans-Am Mustang
22/22

Photo by: Tickford

Next article
Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Previous article

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Next article

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Automotive
Drivers Allan Moffat
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
11:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
14:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
11:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
13:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
07:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
09:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
12:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.