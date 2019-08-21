Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

The road car tuning arm of the Supercars squad will offer 100 of the Moffat Trans-Am Mustangs, available in broth Performance and Performance Plus editions.

Both versions of the tune include 400 kW worth of V8 power for manuals (376 kW for autos), updated Tickford suspension, better rubber and 20-inch minilite rims.

The Performance Plus also features a further beefed up brake package, as well as face time with Australian Touring Car Championship legend Moffat.

The cars also come dressed in the classic Coca-Cola livery that Moffat sported on his all-conquering Trans-Am, which took 101 wins from 105 races after debuting in 1969.

"The Tickford Trans-Am is probably the most exciting car project I have ever been part of," said Moffat.

"It has made an old racer like me feel proud of my racing history and what I have been involved with.

"My original '69 Trans-Am Mustang was an incredible race car and I have so many great memories of the battles I won on track.

"I think Tickford have done a tremendous job in designing a new interpretation of the original with some of the Coca-Cola car features that I loved, including those wheels.

"I just wish I could race it!"

The Moffat Mustang is the latest road/racing crossover for Tickford, which unveiled a Bathurst '77 edition Mustang back in 2017.

"The Tickford Trans-Am represents not only our tribute to an iconic Mustang, but also our commitment in developing new and exciting engineering-led projects," said Nash.

"Building on the success of recent projects such as the Bathurst '77 Special, the Trans-Am has been a close collaboration with Allan Moffat, using resources from Tickford Racing to deliver a truly remarkable Mustang."

Excluding the required 'Race Red' donor car, the Performance Edition of the Trans-Am Mustang costs $32,995 and the Performance Plus $52,995.