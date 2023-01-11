Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Bowe to step back from TCM racing Next / Kostecki responds to Tickford split
Supercars News

Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated

Tickford Racing has confirmed that its deal with Jake Kostecki for the 2023 Supercars season has been terminated.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated
Listen to this article

Kostecki joined the famous Ford team on a multi-year deal last season, which should have meant his spot was safe for the 2023 season.

However within days of the season finale in Adelaide last December there was fevered speculation that his seat was under threat.

That speculation linked a squabble with rival driver Scott Pye at the Supercars Gala Awards to Kostecki's impending exit.

The split between Tickford and Kosteck is now official, the team issuing a brief statement today.

"Tickford Racing and driver Jake Kostecki have decided to part ways by mutual agreement and will not continue with their partnership in the 2023 Supercars Championship season," the statement read.

"Tickford wishes Jake well in his future endeavours.

"The team will make further comment on its 2023 driver line up in due course."

Kostecki's seat will go to 2022 Super2 champion Declan Fraser, who had been set to miss out on a promotion to the main game until this late silly season twist.

Interestingly, Fraser has seemingly beaten Tickford's own Super2 star Zak Best to the seat, with Best known to have looked to find a promotion for 2023.

A recent announcement on Tickford's Super2 plans announced that Best would continue with Tickford this season, however not in a race seat in the second-tier.

At that point it was expected that he would run a wildcard programme with Tickford as well as forming part of the eight-driver enduro line-up.

shares
comments
Bowe to step back from TCM racing
Previous article

Bowe to step back from TCM racing
Next article

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Kostecki responds to Tickford split
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Kostecki responds to Tickford split
Supercars

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Bowe to step back from TCM racing
General

Bowe to step back from TCM racing

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Jake Kostecki
Kostecki set for shock Tickford exit
Supercars

Kostecki set for shock Tickford exit

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars

Tradie Tickford Mustang unveiled

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Courtney details nightmare Adelaide build-up Adelaide
Supercars

Courtney details nightmare Adelaide build-up

Supercars wanted Shootout leniency Adelaide
Supercars

Supercars wanted Shootout leniency

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Latest news

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races
IMSA IMSA

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Paul Miller Racing has added Maxime Martin and Corey Lewis to its line-up for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Lewis remaining on the roster for the other three Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says it’s better to have an “overlap” of management duties within a Formula 1 organisation than the opposite.

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed

Jimmie Johnson reveals his car number ahead of his NASCAR racing return as Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranded for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.