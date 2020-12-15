Tickets on sale for Mount Panorama 500

The Bathurst circuit will host a single-driver round to kick off the new season, a temporary measure before Newcastle returns in a new Round 1 slot in 2022.

Tickets and campsites are now on sale for the February 26-28 event.

While the exact allocation is yet to be determined, it's likely to be significantly bigger than what was allowed for the Bathurst 1000 – barring any further COVID-19 outbreaks.

Only 4000 fans were let through the gates for the Great Race, with seating restricted to the bottom part of the circuit.

For the 500 the top of Mount Panorama will be re-opened, including the campgrounds at McPhillamy, Reid and Sulman Parks.

Corporate suites will be also be in action and merchandise stands and sponsor displays will return.

“Getting our dedicated campers, who’ve been coming to Bathurst for decades, back to the track has been a priority for us all," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“The restrictions brought on by Covid-19 broke the Bathurst lineage for many in 2020, and while this isn’t a replacement for the 1000, it couldn’t be more fitting that we restart and rebuild in 2021 from the hallowed tarmac of Mount Panorama.

“Once again we thank our fans and partners and we can’t wait to see you back at the track.”