Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties

shares
comments
Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties
By:
Dec 6, 2019, 6:40 AM

Supercars will take a "common sense" approach to engine-related grid penalty rules set to be introduced in 2020.

The Aussie series has already confirmed that it will look to limit engine rebuilds to three per car next season, one less than is currently the norm, which could save teams as much as $50,000.

Central to that plan is a mandatory piston ring and rocker package, which should improve reliability and only come at a cost of around 15 horsepower.

Supercars has now firmed up more details of its 2020 engine requirements, including a grid penalty system should teams require additional rebuilds.

Each car will be limited to three sealed engines for the season, each unit needing to cover a minimum 4000 kilometres before the seals can be removed.

The kilometres don't have to be covered consecutively, meaning teams can swap engines from the same pool without penalty – even on a race weekend if approved by Supercars.

If, however, a unit requires a rebuild before the minimum 4000 kilometres have been covered then the car will be demoted 10 grid places for the next race.

The engine cap isn't as harsh as what's used in Formula 1, though, with Supercars set to allow a number of exceptions in terms of the engine seals.

With approval from the series, teams will be able to break the seals to repair fluid leaks, undertake visual inspections, or fix damage caused by a crash.

There will also be exceptions made to replace a specific component due to failure, however only if Supercars is satisfied the new component won't improve engine performance.

Read Also:

According to Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, the rules have been designed with common sense in mind.

“We’re not trying to be F1 and have grid penalties for engine changes every race,” Burgess told the series website.

“There will be a degree of common sense needed for all circumstances. If there’s a problem with something we’ll let them open it up under supervision and fix it without using a seal or incurring a penalty.

“But the rules and penalty provision have to be there to protect what we’re trying to do and that’s reduce costs for teams.

“Since we started this discussion we’ve already seen a benefit, without even having introduced the rules yet.

“Last year only two engines went over 4000 kilometres all season and this year there were 12, so teams have already been adjusting, and therefore saving money, knowing these rules are coming.”

Next article
Richards retires from Supercars racing

Previous article

Richards retires from Supercars racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 6 Dec
Fri 22 Nov
Practice 2
Fri 6 Dec
Fri 22 Nov
Qualifying 1
Fri 6 Dec
Sat 23 Nov
Shootout 1
Fri 6 Dec
Sat 23 Nov
Race 1
Fri 6 Dec
Sat 23 Nov
Qualifying 2
Fri 6 Dec
Sun 24 Nov
Shootout 2
Fri 6 Dec
Sun 24 Nov
Race 2
Fri 6 Dec
Sun 24 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

2
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

3
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"

4
Formula 1

Vietnam adds extra corner to F1 circuit

5
WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties
VASC

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties

Richards retires from Supercars racing
VASC

Richards retires from Supercars racing

Jacobson to race MSR Holden in 2020
VASC

Jacobson to race MSR Holden in 2020

Erebus confirms 2020 enduro line-up
VASC

Erebus confirms 2020 enduro line-up

Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020
VASC

Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.