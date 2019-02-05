The full 2019 Supercars grid
With Garry Jacobson and Andre Heimgartner set to join Kelly Racing for the 2019 Supercars season, the full-time driver field is now locked in. Here's how they'll line up.
|#
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|ENDURO PARTNER
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Craig Lowndes
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Garth Tander
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|Tony D’Alberto
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|Alex Premat
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang
|Thomas Randle (TBC)
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang
|Michael Caruso
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang
|Chaz Mostert
|23 (TBC)
|Will Davison
|Tickford Racing/23Red Racing
|Ford Mustang
|David Russell (TBC)
|9
|David Reynolds
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Luke Youlden
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Will Brown
|2
|Scott Pye
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Warren Luff (TBC)
|22
|James Courtney
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Jack Perkins (TBC)
|8
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Tim Blanchard (TBC)
|14
|Tim Slade
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBC
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBC
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan Altima L33
|TBC
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan Altima L33
|TBC
|TBC
|Garry Jacobson
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan Altima L33
|TBC
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan Altima L33
|TBC
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBC
|34
|James Golding
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBC
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Tekno Autosports
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Jono Webb (TBC)
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Steve Richards
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBC
