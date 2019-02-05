Sign in
Supercars

The full 2019 Supercars grid

The full 2019 Supercars grid
By:
1h ago

With Garry Jacobson and Andre Heimgartner set to join Kelly Racing for the 2019 Supercars season, the full-time driver field is now locked in. Here's how they'll line up.

# DRIVER TEAM CAR ENDURO PARTNER
88 Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Craig Lowndes
97 Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Garth Tander
12 Fabian Coulthard DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang Tony D’Alberto
17 Scott McLaughlin DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang Alex Premat
5 Lee Holdsworth Tickford Racing Ford Mustang Thomas Randle (TBC)
6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang Michael Caruso
55 Chaz Mostert Tickford Racing Ford Mustang Chaz Mostert
23 (TBC) Will Davison Tickford Racing/23Red Racing Ford Mustang David Russell (TBC)
9 David Reynolds Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Luke Youlden
99 Anton De Pasquale Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Will Brown
2 Scott Pye Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB Warren Luff (TBC)
22 James Courtney Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB Jack Perkins (TBC)
8 Nick Percat Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Tim Blanchard (TBC)
14 Tim Slade Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB TBC
21 Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB TBC
7 Andre Heimgartner Kelly Racing Nissan Altima L33 TBC
15 Rick Kelly Kelly Racing Nissan Altima L33 TBC
TBC Garry Jacobson Kelly Racing Nissan Altima L33 TBC
78 Simona de Silvestro Kelly Racing Nissan Altima L33 TBC
33 Richie Stanaway Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB TBC
34 James Golding Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB TBC
19 Jack Le Brocq Tekno Autosports Holden Commodore ZB Jono Webb (TBC)
18 Mark Winterbottom Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB Steve Richards
35 Todd Hazelwood Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB TBC
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

