Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan Next / The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice
Supercars / The Bend Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

By:

Mark Winterbottom topped a damp first Supercars practice session at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

Overnight rain made for a wet start to Saturday's action in South Australia, conditions improving across the first half-hour session without the track full drying out.

That meant there was a flurry of late times, Winterbottom the best of them with a 1m50.494s on his final run.

That was good enough to put the Team 18 driver three-hundredths clear of series leader Shane van Gisbergen, who was a consistent front-runner throughout the session.

Winner of the last race Chaz Mostert was third fastest while James Courtney was best of the Fords in fourth. That was despite the Tickford driver prompting a short stoppage after beaching his Mustang at Turn 6.

Anton De Pasquale, Cam Waters and Will Davison were next as Will Brown, Scott Pye and Tim Slade rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.494    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.533 0.039 0.039
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.602 0.108 0.069
4 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'50.607 0.113 0.005
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'50.826 0.332 0.219
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'50.855 0.361 0.029
7 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'50.927 0.432 0.071
8 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.065 0.571 0.138
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.112 0.618 0.046
10 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'51.139 0.645 0.027
11 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.230 0.736 0.091
12 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'51.353 0.858 0.122
13 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.509 1.015 0.156
14 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.585 1.090 0.075
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'51.733 1.238 0.148
16 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.872 1.377 0.138
17 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.898 1.404 0.026
18 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'52.056 1.561 0.157
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'52.255 1.761 0.199
20 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'52.440 1.945 0.184
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'52.519 2.025 0.079
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'53.063 2.569 0.544
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'53.648 3.153 0.584
24 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'53.725 3.231 0.077
25 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.178 3.683 0.452
26 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'57.759 7.265 3.581
View full results
shares
comments
KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Previous article

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Next article

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

6h
2
Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

18h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

11h
4
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

19h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston

13h
Latest news
Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
SUPC

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

23m
The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

28m
The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

2h
KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
Video Inside
SUPC

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

21h
Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Video Inside
SUPC

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

22h
Latest videos
Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend 02:50
Supercars
14h

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans 00:25
Supercars
16h

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
May 6, 2021

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
May 4, 2021

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
Supercars

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull/Mercedes gap justifies low-rake complaints - Aston

Vettel "more at home" with Aston Martin car after upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "more at home" with Aston Martin car after upgrades

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

Latest news

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.