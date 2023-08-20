Subscribe
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles

Thomas Randle scored a career-first Supercars pole at The Bend while Brodie Kostecki scorched to pole for the final race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_5322.JPG

Fresh off the back of a first solo Supercars podium yesterday, Randle continued his rich form with an impressive pole for race 2 in the first of two back-to-back sessions.

He charged to the top on his final run with a 1m50.068s, which was good enough to edge race 1 winner and series leader Brodie Kostecki by 0.05s.

"Wow. What a way to back it up," Randle said. "We've always had some good speed here and it's just a credit to the whole team, all our supporters and members that stick by us. It's a good way to repay them.

"We had a pretty clean run off the line yesterday, hopefully we can do the same [today]."

Matt Payne was hugely impressive in that first session with the third fastest time, ahead of Shane van Gisbergen who continued to complain of steering issues with his Red Bull Camaro.

Anton De Pasquale was fifth ahead of Chaz Mostert, Bryce Fullwood, David Reynolds, Will Davison and Nick Percat.

Both Cam Waters and Broc Feeney landed outside the top 10 with the 11th and 12th fastest times respectively, while title contender Will Brown was just 16th.

In the second session it was Payne that laid down the benchmark, using his best rubber to set a 1m50.080s on his first run.

He then got out of the car in the hope that would be enough, only to watch his name get bumped to fifth on the times as a number of drivers improved on their final laps.

Kostecki was the best of those late improvers with an incredibly fast 1m49.482s to secure pole for race 3.

"In the first qualifying session today I didn't quite get it right, but I was really happy with that last lap there," he said. "We played it to the death. We misread the track conditions a bit for the first one but we nailed it for the second one.

Waters was second fastest, albeit four-tenths behind, followed by Randle.

Nick Percat enjoyed a season-best qualifying with fourth ahead of Payne, De Pasquale and van Gisbergen.

Davison and James Courtney were eighth and ninth while Fullwood again led the way for Brad Jones Racing in 10th.

Brown was left outside the top 10 again with the 13th fastest time.

The Bend SuperSprint Qualifying results (Race 2)

 
 
     
 
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 6 1'50.0684   161.899
2
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 99 Chevrolet 4 +0.0526 0.0526 161.821
3
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
 19 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.2104 0.1578 161.590
4 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Chevrolet 4 +0.4270 0.2166 161.273
5 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.4338 0.0068 161.263
6 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 6 +0.4528 0.0190 161.236
7 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet 4 +0.4625 0.0097 161.221
8 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.4912 0.0287 161.180
9 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.4921 0.0009 161.178
10 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.4988 0.0067 161.168
11 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.5188 0.0200 161.139
12
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 88 Chevrolet 5 +0.5872 0.0684 161.040
13 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 34 Chevrolet 5 +0.6018 0.0146 161.018
14 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet 4 +0.6566 0.0548 160.939
15 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing 5 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.7434 0.0868 160.813
16 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet 4 +0.8078 0.0644 160.719
17
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
 777 Ford Mustang GT 6 +0.8385 0.0307 160.675
18 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 20 Chevrolet 4 +1.0032 0.1647 160.437
19 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team 3 Ford Mustang GT 5 +1.2695 0.2663 160.053
20 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 4 Chevrolet 4 +1.3055 0.0360 160.001
21 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet 4 +1.3094 0.0039 159.995
22
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
 35 Chevrolet 4 +1.3706 0.0612 159.908
23 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet 4 +1.4145 0.0439 159.845
24 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 18 Chevrolet 4 +1.4315 0.0170 159.820
25 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet 4 +1.4767 0.0452 159.756
View full results  

The Bend SuperSprint Qualifying results (Race 3)

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 99 Chevrolet 1 1'49.4822   162.766
2 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 3 +0.4238 0.4238 162.138
3 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.5040 0.0802 162.020
4 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.5532 0.0492 161.947
5
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
 19 Ford Mustang GT 3 +0.5982 0.0450 161.881
6 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.6763 0.0781 161.766
7 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Chevrolet 5 +0.6813 0.0050 161.759
8 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.6834 0.0021 161.756
9 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing 5 Ford Mustang GT 6 +0.7817 0.0983 161.612
10 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet 4 +0.8078 0.0261 161.574
11
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 88 Chevrolet 5 +0.8408 0.0330 161.525
12 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team 3 Ford Mustang GT 5 +0.8954 0.0546 161.445
13 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet 5 +0.9124 0.0170 161.420
14 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet 4 +1.0095 0.0971 161.279
15 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 34 Chevrolet 2 +1.0322 0.0227 161.245
16 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 2 +1.0443 0.0121 161.228
17 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 3 +1.0525 0.0082 161.216
18 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet 3 +1.0599 0.0074 161.205
19 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 4 Chevrolet 4 +1.0935 0.0336 161.156
20 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 20 Chevrolet 5 +1.1100 0.0165 161.132
21 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet 5 +1.1125 0.0025 161.128
22
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
 777 Ford Mustang GT 5 +1.2693 0.1568 160.900
23
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
 35 Chevrolet 4 +1.3154 0.0461 160.833
24 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 18 Chevrolet 5 +1.3728 0.0574 160.750
25 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet 4 +1.3801 0.0073 160.739
View full results  

 

