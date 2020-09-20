The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes both Sunday poles
Scott McLaughlin will start both of today's Supercars races at The Bend from pole position.
The Penske Ford driver was unstoppable in the back-to-back sessions, single runs in both good enough to nab both poles on offer.
In the first he was just 0.06s faster than Shane van Gisbergen, with yesterday's polesitter Chaz Mostert just over a tenth away in third.
McLaughlin's advantage was bigger in the second session, the Kiwi more than a tenth clear of Mostert.
"It was bloody good to go and have a crack," said McLaughlin.
"I just love driving a car fast and putting it on the limit. I particularly love these qualifying sessions this year. It's tough, they're basically Shootout every time. You're limited on tyres, so you have to do your time on those tyres."
McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup was inconsistent across the sessions, the Red Bull Holden driver just 11th in the first session before qualifying third for Race 3.
Race 1 winner Fabian Coulthard was fourth in both sessions, while van Gisbergen dropped back to sixth in the second behind Nick Percat.
Race 2 qualifying results
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|1'48.072
|2
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1'48.142
|0.069
|0.069
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|1'48.205
|0.132
|0.063
|4
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|1'48.486
|0.413
|0.281
|5
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|1'48.642
|0.570
|0.156
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|1'48.688
|0.615
|0.045
|7
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|1'48.698
|0.626
|0.010
|8
|15
|Rick Kelly
|1'48.730
|0.658
|0.032
|9
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|1'48.777
|0.705
|0.046
|10
|8
|Nick Percat
|1'48.779
|0.706
|0.001
|11
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|1'48.807
|0.734
|0.028
|12
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|1'48.843
|0.770
|0.036
|13
|3
|Macauley Jones
|1'48.867
|0.794
|0.023
|14
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|1'48.876
|0.804
|0.009
|15
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|1'48.928
|0.856
|0.052
|16
|9
|David Reynolds
|1'49.049
|0.977
|0.120
|17
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|1'49.070
|0.998
|0.021
|18
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|1'49.230
|1.157
|0.159
|19
|34
|Zane Goddard
|1'49.255
|1.182
|0.025
|20
|20
|Scott Pye
|1'49.299
|1.226
|0.043
|21
|22
|Chris Pither
|1'49.459
|1.386
|0.159
|22
|19
|Alex Davison
|1'49.706
|1.634
|0.247
|23
|4
|Jack Smith
|1'49.859
|1.787
|0.153
|24
|44
|James Courtney
|1'53.846
|5.774
|3.986
|View full results
Race 3 qualifying results
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|1'47.828
|2
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|1'47.949
|0.121
|0.121
|3
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|1'47.952
|0.124
|0.003
|4
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|1'48.096
|0.268
|0.144
|5
|8
|Nick Percat
|1'48.292
|0.464
|0.196
|6
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1'48.347
|0.519
|0.054
|7
|6
|Cameron Waters
|1'48.404
|0.576
|0.057
|8
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|1'48.445
|0.617
|0.040
|9
|20
|Scott Pye
|1'48.589
|0.761
|0.144
|10
|3
|Macauley Jones
|1'48.701
|0.873
|0.112
|11
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|1'48.707
|0.879
|0.006
|12
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|1'48.739
|0.911
|0.031
|13
|44
|James Courtney
|1'48.768
|0.940
|0.029
|14
|9
|David Reynolds
|1'48.828
|1.000
|0.059
|15
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|1'48.829
|1.001
|0.001
|16
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|1'48.833
|1.005
|0.003
|17
|15
|Rick Kelly
|1'48.938
|1.110
|0.105
|18
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|1'49.074
|1.246
|0.135
|19
|19
|Alex Davison
|1'49.080
|1.252
|0.006
|20
|4
|Jack Smith
|1'49.246
|1.418
|0.165
|21
|34
|Zane Goddard
|1'49.315
|1.487
|0.069
|22
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|1'49.353
|1.525
|0.037
|23
|22
|Chris Pither
|1'49.503
|1.675
|0.150
|24
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|1'49.516
|1.688
|0.012
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|The Bend
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen