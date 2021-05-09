Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / The Bend Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale scores both Sunday poles

By:

Anton De Pasquale clean swept Supercars qualifying at The Bend to grab pole position for both of today's races.

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale scores both Sunday poles

Dick Johnson Racing's new recruit scored his first career pole in the first of two sessions in South Australia, leading an all-DJR front row ahead of Will Davison.

He then doubled his poles tally in the second session a few minutes later, his margin over Jamie Whincup a dominant three-tenths of a second.

“We’ve been working hard all year trying to catch [Triple Eight] and everyone else," he said.

"We’ve been a bit down on overall speed so it’s good to come here with a fast car and we’ll try to obviously make it count in the race. It’s good to get the first two [poles].

Read Also:

“We’re getting better and better and I think all year we’ll do that. It’s always hard to come into someone else’s home and make it yours, so we’re working at it but this is a good track, we had a good base here last year for the team so we rolled out very similar to that and the car is good."

Davison couldn't back up his own front row heroics in the second session, fifth the best he could do as he battled with a gear shift issue.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, was inconsistent across the sessions, Shane van Gisbergen and Whincup just 13th and 16th in qualifying for the first race.

Whincup was then second and van Gisbergen fourth in the second session.

It was a promising morning for Tim Slade, the Blanchard Racing Team driver third fastest in the first session. He had a scare in the second session when he almost got bogged in the gravel after a spin, but got going and went on to qualifying eighth.

Yesterday's race winner Andre Heimgartner was fourth fastest in the first session but has a lot to do in the second race after being just 14th fastest in the second session.

Qualifying Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'48.676    
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'48.867 0.191 0.191
3 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'49.043 0.366 0.175
4 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'49.153 0.476 0.110
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'49.211 0.534 0.057
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.276 0.599 0.065
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.284 0.607 0.008
8 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'49.292 0.616 0.008
9 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'49.368 0.692 0.076
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.388 0.711 0.019
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.429 0.753 0.041
12 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.450 0.774 0.021
13 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.480 0.804 0.030
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.515 0.839 0.034
15 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.538 0.862 0.023
16 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.595 0.919 0.057
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.612 0.935 0.016
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'49.851 1.175 0.239
19 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.904 1.227 0.052
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.158 1.482 0.254
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.182 1.505 0.023
22 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.305 1.629 0.123
23 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.582 1.906 0.276
24 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.669 1.992 0.086
25 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.843 2.167 0.174
26 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.907 2.230 0.063
View full results

Qualifying Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'48.185    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.486 0.300 0.300
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.547 0.361 0.061
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.599 0.413 0.052
5 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'48.604 0.418 0.004
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.642 0.456 0.038
7 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.733 0.547 0.090
8 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'48.768 0.583 0.035
9 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'48.775 0.589 0.006
10 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.788 0.602 0.013
11 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'48.845 0.659 0.056
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.879 0.694 0.034
13 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.880 0.694 0.000
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'48.907 0.721 0.027
15 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.918 0.732 0.011
16 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.007 0.821 0.088
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.116 0.931 0.109
18 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.182 0.997 0.066
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.216 1.030 0.033
20 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'49.236 1.050 0.019
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.456 1.270 0.220
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.489 1.303 0.033
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.601 1.415 0.111
24 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.711 1.525 0.110
25 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.104 1.919 0.393
26 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.190 2.004 0.085
View full results
Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

