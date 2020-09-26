Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Practice 2 in
00 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / The Bend II / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice
By:

James Courtney set the pace in the first full Supercars practice session held on the West circuit at The Bend.

For much of the field it was a first proper look at the 3.4-kilometre version of the track, which features a hairpin of sorts at Turn 6 and then re-joins at what is the run to Turn 14 on the International layout.

The new Turn 6 saw a number of different approaches, with reports drivers were split between using first and second gear.

Courtney wasted little time getting up to speed, the Tickford driver going quickest with a 1m15.482s on just his fourth quickest lap.

That time proved unbeatable, too, helped by the session being cut 90 seconds short courtesy of Bryce Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden stopping on track.

The closest anyone had got to Courtney before the red flag was Scott McLaughlin, the points leader going within four-hundredths with 10 minutes to go.

Triple Eight pair Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup were third and fourth quickest, followed by Fullwood and Lee Holdsworth.

Nick Percat was seventh, his session including a late spin on the way out of Turn 1, with Andre Heimgartner and Jack Le Brocq eighth and ninth respectively.

Anton De Pasquale was 10th fastest despite only completing six laps, the first part of his session lost to an electrical gremlin that saw him bring out an early red flag when he stopped on track.

 

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Renault will be hard to beat in qualifying

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Hinchcliffe takes over #26 Andretti Autosport ride
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe takes over #26 Andretti Autosport ride

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

2
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

3
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher opens up on his dad's record being broken

4
Formula 1

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up

5
MotoGP

Tear-off that ended Miller’s MotoGP race up for auction

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst
Supercars

Coulthard expecting Penske decision post-Bathurst

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.