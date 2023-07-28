The Bend re-branding underway
The re-branding of The Bend Motorsport Park as part of OTR's $1.2 billion sale to Viva Energy is underway.
A naming rights deal between The Bend and Viva Energy, the licensee for Shell in Australia, was struck earlier this year.
It came as part of a $1.2 billion sale of the OTR Group, a chain of service stations owned by the Shahin family, to Viva.
The Shahins also own and operate The Bend.
To this point details of the re-branding effort have been few and far between, however signage is now going up at the South Aussie facility.
That's revealed that it will be known as Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, something that is set to be formally launched in the build-up to the Supercars round there next month.
Whether the venue will go by that name during the Supercars round is unknown given that BP is the official fuel sponsor of the series.
The naming rights deal at The Bend adds to Shell and Viva's sponsorship presence in Supercars. The Shell brand has long been associated with Dick Johnson Racing and Shell V-Power is currently the major backer of the famous Ford team.
