Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay Next / Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Supercars / The Bend Race report

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

By:

Anton De Pasquale converted pole position into a first Supercars race win in a Ford Mustang at The Bend.

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

The 25-year-old put in a controlled drive to score a second career win and first since shifting to the famous Dick Johnson Racing squad.

He was joined on the podium by teammate Will Davison and series leader Shane van Gisbergen. 

The race got off to a spectacular start with a multi-car clash at Turn 6.

The drama started when Andre Heimgartner ran Tim Slade wide, Slade then spooking Chaz Mostert as he bounced off the exit kerb.

As Mostert moved left he tagged old foe Cam Waters, tearing the back right out of the Monster Mustang.

Waters and Mostert both limped back to the pits, the former done for the day while the latter did get back out to at least bank a few points.

Behind them there was more contact, David Reynolds tipping Nick Percat into a spin. 

Out front De Pasquale quickly pulled a small gap over teammate Will Davison and Andre Heimgartner, although he threw his early advantage away on Lap 3 when he locked up on the way into Turn 1.

He was lucky to hold on to the lead, De Pasquale re-establishing a one-second gap before pitting on Lap 7.

Davison opted to run a bit longer, emerging from his Lap 11 service behind an early-stopping James Courtney.

He cleared Courtney three laps later before closing up on the back of De Pasquale.

The two DJR cars didn't have things all their own way, though, with Shane van Gisbergen becoming a factor as the race wore on.

Starting outside the Top 10 the Kiwi had made remarkable progress early in the race as he dodged the madness around him, before going for a very long first stint.

He finally stopped on Lap 16, popping out in third before using his superior tyre condition to run down the Shell Fords.

Van Gisbergen's speed was ultimately a reprieve for De Pasquale as Davison was forced to go defensive in the closing laps.

That left the leader free to charge to a 1s win, his first in a Mustang and Ford's 400th in Supercars. 

"We know how much that means to all the fans," said De Pasquale. 

"We’ve got massive support behind me and Will. I’m loving that and loving racing for the Shell V-Power Racing guys. 

"They’ve given me a good car. We’ve got a one-two. It’s pretty cool, it’s a cool day."

Davison held on for second as van Gisbergen settled for third ahead of James Courtney.

Brodie Kostecki, who was part of the Reynolds/Percat clash on the first lap, came home fifth ahead of Bryce Fullwood.

Race 1 winner Heimgartner finished seventh, having fallen out of contention for a podium when he stalled on his way out of his pit bay.

Wildcard entrant Thomas Randle was an impressive eighth ahead of Team 18 pair Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

Jamie Whincup was just 11th which means van Gisbergen's series lead is out 178 points.

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT  
2 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 0.947
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1.433
4 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 6.449
5 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 7.643
6 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 8.175
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 13.994
8 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 14.419
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 15.213
10 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 17.181
11 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 17.517
12 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 22.711
13 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 24.024
14 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 24.924
15 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 25.161
16 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 25.474
17 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 27.478
18 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 28.315
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 38.325
20 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 40.317
21 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 52.388
22 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 3 Laps
  19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap
  25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 20 Laps
  6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 23 Laps
  96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 23 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Previous article

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Next article

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

7h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

11h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

7h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst

10h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

12h
Latest news
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
SUPC

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

1h
The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

1h
Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay
SUPC

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

3h
Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'
SUPC

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'

4h
The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale scores both Sunday poles
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale scores both Sunday poles

5h
Latest videos
Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win 05:48
Supercars
16h

Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend 00:26
Supercars
21h

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend 02:50
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans 00:25
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
May 6, 2021

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash The Bend
Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay The Bend
Supercars

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to start Spanish GP on soft tyres

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: F1's qualifying no-overtaking etiquette is flawed

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care in worsening condition
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 star Reutemann moved to intensive care in worsening condition

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'

Latest news

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Supercars Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay
Supercars Supercars

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.