Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Teams to take part in new-look Supercars Eseries

shares
comments
Teams to take part in new-look Supercars Eseries
By:
41m ago

Supercars has bolstered its official Eseries for the 2019 season, with real-life teams set to be involved for the first time.

The virtual series will switch to the iRacing platform for its new season, along with a brand new partnership with Gfinity Esports Australia.

Full-blown Supercars squads are set to be among the 12 teams that will contest the Eseries, Garry Rogers Motorsport the first to sign up.

Each of the 12 teams will field an elite sim driver, with the eight-round series set to kick off in August.

It will be broadcast through both the official Supercars website and Gfinity AU's social channels.

Read Also:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Supercars and taking their esports strategy to a new level,” Gfinity Esports Australia CEO Dominic Remond said.

“Racing titles are exciting and easy to comprehend, with a significant crossover into real world motorsport. It’s a unique opportunity for brands to engage both the massive existing audience in Supercars and rapidly growing esports community.”

Next article
Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology

Previous article

Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks

15h ago
Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology Article
Supercars

Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology

Three things we learned from Austin's MotoGP race Article
MotoGP

Three things we learned from Austin's MotoGP race

Latest videos
Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Apr 2, 2019
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019

News in depth
Teams to take part in new-look Supercars Eseries
Supercars

Teams to take part in new-look Supercars Eseries

Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology
Supercars

Supercars using fines to pay for new video technology

Blanchard to make Wildcard Supercars return
Supercars

Blanchard to make Wildcard Supercars return

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.