Team principal takes leave from PremiAir Racing

Motorsport.com understands Cook has stepped away from the team principal role at the team to take some personal leave, effective immediately.

He will be replaced in the role by team owner Peter Xibberas from the Townsville 500 onwards.

Cook joined PremiAir, the newest squad in Supercars, in the early stages of the 2022 season.

He made the move from Triple Eight, where he had been running the Super2 programme, to lead PremiAir after Xibberas bought the team from the Webb family.

Cook's departure follows the team's bolstering of its technical line-up with the signing of another ex-Triple Eight employee, engineer Romy Mayer.