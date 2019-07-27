Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Team avoids penalty for Townsville fire

Team avoids penalty for Townsville fire
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 5:14 AM

Brad Jones Racing won't be penalised for the wild fire that broke out during a Nick Percat pitstop in Townsville earlier this month.

A malfunctioning fuel rig led to a major spill in the latter stages of the Sunday race in Far North Queensland, which was then ignited when Percat's car was dropped from its jacks.

Both the BJR garage and the back of Percat's car went up in flames, rival teams pitching in to help quickly extinguish the fires.

The incident has since been subject to an official investigation by race officials, with deputy race director David Stuart concluding that no rules were breached.

"The stewards convened a hearing and summonsed the team regarding the incident involving a fire that happened at car #8’s pitstop during Race 18 (Townsville, Sunday 7 July 2019)," read the stewards report.

"The DRD presented to the stewards his investigative report, which contains his determination that there is no evidence to establish a breach of the rules occurred.

"The Stewards accepted the DRD’s determination and decided not to take any further action in relation to the incident."

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Nick Percat
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

