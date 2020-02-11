Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

shares
comments
Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 8:31 AM

Team 18 has signed leading toolmaker DeWalt as the naming rights partner for Scott Pye’s entry in the 2020 Supercars season.

DeWalt, the flagship brand of Stanley Black and Decker, has widespread presence in motorsport through its sponsorship efforts in MotoGP and NASCAR, but 2020 marks its first entry into Supercars.

Pye’s Triple Eight-built Holden ZB Commodore will carry the familiar black and yellow colours of DeWalt for what will be the 30-year-old's first season with Team 18.

The 30-year-old raced for Walkinshaw Andretti United between 2017-19, scoring a race win at Albert Park, before his move to partner Mark Winterbottom at an expanded two-car T18 squad this season.

“I am really excited to be joining Team 18 and it is an incredible opportunity to represent a global brand with DeWalt,” Pye said.

“A new team, a new number in 20 on the door, a new sponsor, and a new challenge. I’m really excited to be teaming up with a new teammate in Frosty as well, so I’m really pumped to see what we can achieve at Team 18 this season in the Supercars championship.

“From the moment I started chatting with [team owner] Charlie Schwerkolt about what I was looking at doing in 2020, the decision for me became really clear when he mentioned that DeWalt was going to be the naming rights partner on the car. To represent the largest power tool company in the world is surreal.

“The car looks fantastic and the activations they’re going to have at the circuit are going to be second to none, and it reflects their investment in the sport, in this team and in myself.

“We have some pretty exciting times ahead and I’m super excited to be in this car this year with a proper package and working with a team that’s really motivated and extremely talented.”

All the latest from the Supercars launch season:

Team 18's deal with DeWalt marks the extension of its arrangement with Stanley Black and Decker, whose brand Irwin joined the team to back Winterbottom's #18 entry last season.

Irwin will remain as the naming rights partner for Winterbottom's Holden in 2020.

“It is a dream for me to have a two-car team with such high calibre partners like Irwin and DeWalt, and to bring Scott Pye on as the driver alongside Mark Winterbottom is a real coup for everyone at Team 18,” said Schwerkolt.

“I am thrilled to have Stanley Black and Decker supporting both cars in the team. It goes back five years ago when we started with one of their other brands in Sidchrome, and they have continually increased their investment and support to Irwin and now DeWalt.

“DeWalt is the largest power tool company in the world, their range is incredible from saws, to drills to radios and it is all cordless lithium battery technology. We are so proud to have them, it’s powerful, it’s tough, and it is the brand to have.”

“Scott Pye is a fantastic addition to Team 18, he’s going to make a great team mate to Frosty. We’ve seen how well he can drive in the last few years and he’s on the way up for sure, it’s exciting to have him onboard.”

Team 18 has bolstered its engineering line-up to support an expanded two car-effort, with ex-Garry Rogers Motorsport man Manuel Sanchez joining as Winterbottom’s new race engineer and Mark Sylvester becoming his new data engineer.

Pye will be supported by Matthew Saunders as race engineer and Rory Jackermis as Data Engineer.

The technical team will continue to be led by Phil Keed.

Related video

Next article
Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Previous article

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye
Teams Team 18
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
07:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
05:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
09:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
03:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
04:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
07:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
03:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
03:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
06:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Late 2021 switch could leave teams 0.5s adrift

58m
2
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

3
MotoGP

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

20m
4
IndyCar

Andretti heading back to driving school to boost prospects

5
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
VASC

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled
VASC

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover
VASC

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020
VASC

Winterbottom wants more consistency in 2020

New backer for Jacobson Holden
VASC

New backer for Jacobson Holden

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.