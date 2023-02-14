Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown
Team 18 will shake down its two Camaro Supercars at Winton on Thursday after delaying plans to run one car tomorrow.
The GM squad has been working on a split shakedown for its two Gen3 Camaros with Mark Winterbottom hitting the track tomorrow (Wednesday) and then Scott Pye on Thursday.
However the team has opted to combine the shakedowns and run both cars on Thursday.
A team spokesperson confirmed that the decision was made to ensure the finishing touches could be put on the cars across the next 24 hours.
The delay will also allow the crew to rest the night before the shakedown following what has been a frantic off-season build.
Following the shakedown the cars will head to Sydney for next Wednesday's all-in, pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.
This is the latest in a series of postponements and delays for Gen3 testing as teams scramble to complete builds ahead of the new season.
Triple Eight recently delayed its first test following a successful shakedown and will instead head straight to SMP for its next run.
Bad weather in Queensland, meanwhile, has seen Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing push it latest round of shakedowns, planned for today, back to tomorrow.
Team 18 is one of two teams to have not shaken down a single Gen3 at this stage, the other being Walkinshaw Andretti United.
WAU is expected to roll out both of its brand new Mustangs at Winton tomorrow.
There are cars on track at Winton today, with Tickford running Cam Waters and Thomas Randle, Erebus shaking down Will Brown's Camaro, and all four Brad Jones Racing Camaros in action for the first time.
Latest news
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023 Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.