Team 18 unveils first Gen3 Supercars livery

Team 18 has unveiled renders of its first Gen3 livery ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team 18 unveils first Gen3 Supercars livery
The GM squad has confirmed that Scott Pye will carry backing from Hino Australia for he opening round of the season in Newcastle.

As it stands the deal is a one-off for the season opener before Hino moves to a minor backing role across both T18 Camaros.

“We at Team 18 are so proud to reveal the colours of our first Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro ahead of the 2023 season launch in Newcastle,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“It’s an exciting time as we are not only racing brand new cars, but racing two new cars that we have built in-house. It’s a testament to the entire staff at Team 18 for their hard work and efforts to get set for the new chapter of Supercars kicking off next month.

“It’s a great honour to welcome Hino as title partner on our first Gen3 livery as well as welcoming all our new and existing partners to the team this year.

"We can’t wait to see Scott hit the track in his Camaro for the first time at Newcastle."

Team 18 is yet to run either of its Camaros with plans to shake down the cars at Winton on January 16.

That is just six days before the official pre-season test that all teams are required to attend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Despite the tight turnaround, Pye is confident the team will be prepared when it gets to Newcastle early next month.

“The Hino Camaro looks fantastic and I’m super excited to get behind the wheel," said Pye.

"Hopefully it’s covered in champagne pretty early in the year.

“Being in the workshop to see the car build has been really inspiring, and I’m confident we’ll arrive for testing in a really good position and be ready to rumble by Round 1 in Newcastle.”

“My pre-season has been massive – I only took one week off in New Zealand, I was pretty frustrated after Adelaide last year and I turned that frustration quickly into a positive by getting back into training early.

“The bumpy nature of the Newcastle track and its kerbs puts even more emphasis on our testing programme to ensure that we’re putting the car through its paces and finding any issues that arise before we get there so we can capitalise on what will be a really tough event."

Pye's teammate Mark Winterbottom will carry DeWalt colours throughout the 2023 season.

 

