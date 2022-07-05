Team 18 confirms Golding departure

Listen to this article

Golding is set to be announced as Garry Jacobson's replacement at PremiAir Racing later today after the incumbent driver was ousted following the Darwin Triple Crown.

Golding, who last had a full-time ride with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019, was signed to join Team 18 for a third consecutive Bathurst campaign and second alongside Scott Pye this year.

Team 18 has now confirmed that Golding has been let out of his deal as he has 'elected to pursue another opportunity'.

The Holden squad also says it will assess opportunities for a new co-driver to share with Pye at the Great Race in October.

“James has been a great endurance driver for us over the past couple of years, and we thank him for his efforts with our Bathurst 1000 campaigns," said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“We have some really exciting options on the table to select a new co-driver for Scott and we look forward to making an announcement as soon as we can.”

Golding and Mark Winterbottom finished eighth at the 2020 Bathurst 1000 for Team 18, before power steering issues just six laps in ruled him and Pye out last year.