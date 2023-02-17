Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Listen to this article

The squad is the last to turn laps with its next-gen cars, having twice postponed shakedowns this week.

The first was to finish the builds and allow the crew to rest before heading to Winton, while plans to run both cars yesterday were three scuppered by a systems issue with the steering wheels in both cars.

With that rectified both cars are now on track, with both Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye focussing on ergonomic issues in what are hot weather conditions.

"It was really cool," said Winterbottom of rolling out this morning.

"There's been a lot of work from everyone to get these cars on track. So it was a proud moment for everyone to stand out there and watch the cars go out.

"It's run faultlessly, which is good. So far, so good. I've just got to get comfortable, I'm not comfortable in the car. So ergonomically we'll spend a bit of time on that.

"But we could have done a 30-lap run then, no dramas."

Pye added: "We've made some changes to the ergonomics and mechanically everything has been sweet. But the track temp out there is crazy hot, so we're just taking it for what it is and enjoying the experience of driving a brand new car again.

"I'm super proud of everyone, it's been a huge effort by all the teams. To see Team 18 roll out two brand new cars for the first time is a huge credit to everyone who has put their hands on a piece of equipment in the garage."