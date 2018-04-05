Taylor flattered by Holden Supercars interest

Rallying ace Molly Taylor says she flattered by the interest being shown in her by Holden, and has left the door open for a possible move into circuit racing should a factory deal come together.

Taylor, who currently campaigns a factory-backed Subaru in the Australian Rally Championship, has been linked to Holden for some time, as part of the brand's push to bring another female driver into Supercars.

It's understood that she was even targeted for a Holden-backed drive in the SuperUtes series this year, however her Subaru deal meant that it didn't go ahead.

That hasn't dampened Holden's enthusiasm in working with Taylor, Executive Director of Marketing Mark Harland having since confirmed that she's on the brand's wish list.

While Taylor says her focus is on Subaru and the ARC, she admits that she's been flattered by Harland's interest in her career, and says the door is open for a deal in the future.

"Supercars is an incredible series if you look at the competition and the level of driving, and the level of engineering in the cars," Taylor said.

"It's impressive to watch. I've always been a huge fan and have massive respect.

"It's quite flattering [to be linked to Holden]. You work your whole life to try and prove yourself, and to have someone turn around and say something like that is humbling and flattering.

"For us we've still got the programme with Subaru, and unfinished business after coming so close last year. That's definitely my focus right now.

"If there's an opportunity to make them both work in the future, I'm not going stand here and turn down an opportunity like that. But it's hard to say if there's anything behind it or not."

In 2016 Taylor made history by becoming the first woman to win the ARC, before falling painfully short of going back-to-back last year when an engine failure at Rally Australia robbed her of a second title.

Excited by female mentoring role

One deal that Taylor has already locked down this year is her role with Susie Wolff's Dare To Be Different programme, which officially launched its Australian arm at Albert Park over the Aussie Grand Prix weekend.

Taylor will be one of the programme's local ambassadors, something she says she can't wait to sink her teeth into.

"I remember a couple of years ago when I met Susie for the first time, it was meeting one of my heroes," Taylor added.

"She was super, super helpful and full of advice. So if you ever have the opportunity to pass that on to somebody else, it's a pretty special position to be in.

"At the end of the day, we're all sharing the same passion. It's more than what you do for work, it's your life. So it's not a chore to be involved in these things, you do it because you want to be involved.

"The good things is that now it's been up and running in the UK they've got the feedback and they've got the model that works. It's a great platform to then take and use.

"The specifics of how that is going to work [in Australia] is still mapped out, but we've got that model and we'll be able to implement that over here."