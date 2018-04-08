Tasmania Supercars: Whincup leads Lowndes in final practice

Jamie Whincup topped the final practice session of the weekend at Symmons Plains, holding off Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes and title rival Scott McLaughlin.

An early 50.896s had Whincup on top for much of the 20-minute session, before late laps from Lowndes and McLaughlin bumped him down the order.

But the reigning champion made sure of his automatic Q2 spot with a 50.690s on his final run, which left him 0.03s clear of Lowndes at the top.

McLaughlin was third fastest, just over a tenth off Whincup, while Jack Le Brocq continued his breakthrough weekend with the fourth quickest time and an automatic Q2 berth.

David Reynolds popped up in fifth on his final lap, having been just outside the magic Top 10 with seconds of the session to go, while James Courtney was sixth fastest.

Garth Tander was seventh, yesterday's polesitter Shane van Gisbergen in eighth, Fabian Coulthard ninth, while Rick Kelly hung on to finish 10th and grab the final Q2 spot.

Cam Waters was the unlucky driver on the Q2 bubble, all four of Tickford's drivers now needing to go through Q1.

Scott Pye will have to do likewise, having been shuffled out of the Top 10 thanks to a number of late improvements.