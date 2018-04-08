Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Symmons Plains Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup leads Lowndes in final practice

0 shares
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup leads Lowndes in final practice
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
James Courtney, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Fabian Coulthard, DJR Team Penske Ford
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
08/04/2018 12:27

Jamie Whincup topped the final practice session of the weekend at Symmons Plains, holding off Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes and title rival Scott McLaughlin.

An early 50.896s had Whincup on top for much of the 20-minute session, before late laps from Lowndes and McLaughlin bumped him down the order.

But the reigning champion made sure of his automatic Q2 spot with a 50.690s on his final run, which left him 0.03s clear of Lowndes at the top.

McLaughlin was third fastest, just over a tenth off Whincup, while Jack Le Brocq continued his breakthrough weekend with the fourth quickest time and an automatic Q2 berth.

David Reynolds popped up in fifth on his final lap, having been just outside the magic Top 10 with seconds of the session to go, while James Courtney was sixth fastest.

Garth Tander was seventh, yesterday's polesitter Shane van Gisbergen in eighth, Fabian Coulthard ninth, while Rick Kelly hung on to finish 10th and grab the final Q2 spot.

Cam Waters was the unlucky driver on the Q2 bubble, all four of Tickford's drivers now needing to go through Q1.

Scott Pye will have to do likewise, having been shuffled out of the Top 10 thanks to a number of late improvements.

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 50.6904  
2 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 50.7212 0.0308
3 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 50.7988 0.1084
4 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8389 0.1485
5 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8393 0.1489
6 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8436 0.1532
7 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8645 0.1741
8 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9284 0.2380
9 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 50.9330 0.2426
10 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 50.9471 0.2567
11 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 50.9618 0.2714
12 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9644 0.2740
13 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0036 0.3132
14 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 51.0475 0.3571
15 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0565 0.3661
16 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0622 0.3718
17 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 51.0909 0.4005
18 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1027 0.4123
19 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1350 0.4446
20 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1909 0.5005
21 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1928 0.5024
22 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 51.4232 0.7328
23 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 51.4291 0.7387
24 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 51.4506 0.7602
25 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 51.5064 0.8160
26 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 51.6443 0.9539
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains
Track Symmons Plains Raceway
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page