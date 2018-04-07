Tasmania Supercars: Whincup fastest in third practice

Jamie Whincup led a Red Bull Holden one-two in the final pre-qualifying practice session at Symmons Plains.

Shane van Gisbergen spent the majority of the 20-minute session on top of the times, going quickest with a 50.937s four minutes in and staying there until there was four minutes to go.

It was at that point that Whincup took over at the top with a 50.739s, van Gisbergen then improving on his final run, but still falling 0.07s short of reclaiming top spot from his teammate.

Whincup's time was good enough for P1, but almost two-tenths down on his lap record lap yesterday afternoon – something he says is down to a change in wind direction.

"Yesterday we had a big tailwind down the back straight, so you could go crazy deep into the hairpin, but then it was hard to pull up at the end of the back straight," he said. "Now it's the complete opposite; you've got to be a bit careful into the hairpin, but you can go super deep down the back.

"To go faster, yesterday's conditions were great, which is why we were seeing the big times. But it doesn't really matter what the time is, you just try and be quicker than everyone else."

Scott McLaughlin was best of the rest behind the Red Bulls, popping up in third on his final run with a 50.839s.

David Reynolds was fourth fastest, despite a mid-session run-in with van Gisbergen. The pair tripped over each other at Turn 1, Reynolds almost running into the back of van Gisbergen after the Kiwi backed off.

"Luckily I've got cat-like reflexes, because I saved my car and his car," said Reynolds. "I'm not sure what he was thinking. I don't know. I think [Driving Standards Observer] Craig [Baird] needs have a chat with him..."

"I mucked up my lap and then carried on," countered van Gisbergen. "The corner was ruined. I got in his way, whatever. It's practice. I'm sorry to wreck his lap, but it's practice..."

Todd Hazelwood was the surprise of the session, ending up fifth quickest and best of the Fords in the Matt Stone Racing entry.

Mark Winterbottom was next in line in the Tickford Ford, ahead of Garth Tander and Tim Slade.

Cam Waters and Craig Lowndes rounded out the Top 10.