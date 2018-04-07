Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Symmons Plains Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup fastest in third practice

0 shares
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup fastest in third practice
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
David Reynolds, Erebus Motorsport Holden
Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
07/04/2018 01:42

Jamie Whincup led a Red Bull Holden one-two in the final pre-qualifying practice session at Symmons Plains.

Shane van Gisbergen spent the majority of the 20-minute session on top of the times, going quickest with a 50.937s four minutes in and staying there until there was four minutes to go.

It was at that point that Whincup took over at the top with a 50.739s, van Gisbergen then improving on his final run, but still falling 0.07s short of reclaiming top spot from his teammate.

Whincup's time was good enough for P1, but almost two-tenths down on his lap record lap yesterday afternoon – something he says is down to a change in wind direction.

"Yesterday we had a big tailwind down the back straight, so you could go crazy deep into the hairpin, but then it was hard to pull up at the end of the back straight," he said. "Now it's the complete opposite; you've got to be a bit careful into the hairpin, but you can go super deep down the back.

"To go faster, yesterday's conditions were great, which is why we were seeing the big times. But it doesn't really matter what the time is, you just try and be quicker than everyone else."

Scott McLaughlin was best of the rest behind the Red Bulls, popping up in third on his final run with a 50.839s.

David Reynolds was fourth fastest, despite a mid-session run-in with van Gisbergen. The pair tripped over each other at Turn 1, Reynolds almost running into the back of van Gisbergen after the Kiwi backed off.

"Luckily I've got cat-like reflexes, because I saved my car and his car," said Reynolds. "I'm not sure what he was thinking. I don't know. I think [Driving Standards Observer] Craig [Baird] needs have a chat with him..."

"I mucked up my lap and then carried on," countered van Gisbergen. "The corner was ruined. I got in his way, whatever. It's practice. I'm sorry to wreck his lap, but it's practice..."

Todd Hazelwood was the surprise of the session, ending up fifth quickest and best of the Fords in the Matt Stone Racing entry.

Mark Winterbottom was next in line in the Tickford Ford, ahead of Garth Tander and Tim Slade.

Cam Waters and Craig Lowndes rounded out the Top 10.

ClaDriverCarTimeGapInterval
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 50.7396    
2 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8112 0.0716 0.0716
3 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 50.8398 0.1002 0.0286
4 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0190 0.2794 0.1792
5 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0201 0.2805 0.0011
6 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0311 0.2915 0.0110
7 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0414 0.3018 0.0103
8 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0508 0.3112 0.0094
9 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1224 0.3828 0.0716
10 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1639 0.4243 0.0415
11 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1819 0.4423 0.0180
12 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1963 0.4567 0.0144
13 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 51.2137 0.4741 0.0174
14 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 51.2401 0.5005 0.0264
15 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 51.2740 0.5344 0.0339
16 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 51.2793 0.5397 0.0053
17 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 51.2846 0.5450 0.0053
18 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 51.2888 0.5492 0.0042
19 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 51.2928 0.5532 0.0040
20 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 51.3097 0.5701 0.0169
21 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 51.3346 0.5950 0.0249
22 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 51.3534 0.6138 0.0188
23 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 51.4500 0.7104 0.0966
24 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 51.5028 0.7632 0.0528
25 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 51.8124 1.0728 0.3096
26 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 51.9129 1.1733 0.1005
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains
Track Symmons Plains Raceway
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page