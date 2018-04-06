Global
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup fastest in frantic Practice 2

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
06/04/2018 06:12

Jamie Whincup topped a frantic second practice session at Symmons Plains, as the Q1/Q2 qualifying split was set by a flurry of late times.

Whincup made a fast start to the session, firing to the top with a 50.996s in the third minute, right before Simona de Silvestro sparked a red flag by running off at the hairpin.

When the session went green again, Practice 1 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen got straight down to business with a 50.970s to go fastest.

On the quarter-hour mark Scott McLaughlin showed his hand for the first time, a 50.666s lowering the practice lap record and putting the Penske Ford driver's Q2 spot beyond doubt after he was just ninth fastest in Practice 1.

It took until the final 10 minutes, following a second red flag when Nick Percat beached himself at the hairpin, for McLaughlin's time to be beaten. And it was reigning champion Whincup that did the damage, going quickest with a 50.658s before lowering the record again and securing P1 with a 50.560s.

David Reynolds made up for a poor Practice 1 by booking a Q2 spot with a 50.633s, set with four minutes to go. Both Reynolds and Craig Lowndes jumped McLaughlin during the final 10 minute flurry, the Kiwi ending up fourth despite making a small gain on his final run.

Those final 10 minutes effectively shaped Q1 and Q2 for tomorrow's qualifying, Practice 1 times rendered irrelevant by a host of improvements.

While van Gisbergen would have technically survived on his Practice 1 time, he did go marginally quicker to slot into fifth. Fabian Coulthard dropped back to sixth during the final run, while Mark Winterbottom led Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Scott Pye and James Courtney.

Tim Slade ended up on the bubble in 10th, while Michael Caruso was the one driver to fall out of the Top 10 between sessions, his automatic spot in Q2 effectively taken by Reynolds.

Simona de Silvestro also only narrowly missed out on an automatic Q2 berth, falling just 0.03s short of Slade.

Apart from Winterbottom, Tickford's star driver line-up will have to go the long way ins qualifying tomorrow; Cam Waters was 12th quickest, Chaz Mostert 20th, and Richie Stanaway 23rd.

ClaDriverCarTimeGapInterval
1 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 50.5609    
2 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 50.6331 0.0722 0.0722
3 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 50.6491 0.0882 0.0160
4 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 50.6571 0.0962 0.0080
5 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 50.7199 0.1590 0.0628
6 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 50.7528 0.1919 0.0329
7 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 50.7556 0.1947 0.0028
8 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 50.7786 0.2177 0.0230
9 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8316 0.2707 0.0530
10 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8545 0.2936 0.0229
11 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 50.8848 0.3239 0.0303
12 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 50.8994 0.3385 0.0146
13 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9035 0.3426 0.0041
14 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 50.9174 0.3565 0.0139
15 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9305 0.3696 0.0131
16 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 50.9550 0.3941 0.0245
17 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9726 0.4117 0.0176
18 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0000 0.4391 0.0274
19 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0185 0.4576 0.0185
20 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0228 0.4619 0.0043
21 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 51.0324 0.4715 0.0096
22 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0687 0.5078 0.0363
23 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1493 0.5884 0.0806
24 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 51.1594 0.5985 0.0101
25 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 51.2494 0.6885 0.0900
26 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 51.4314 0.8705 0.1820
