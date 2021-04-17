Tickets Subscribe
Tasmania Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Qualifying report

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to record pole

By:

Shane van Gisbergen broke the Symmons Plains qualifying lap record on his way to a dominant pole position.

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to record pole

The Kiwi topped all three segments of qualifying in what was a dominant showing in the fight for pole.

But it was his Q3 lap that really raised eyebrows, a new qualifying lap record – a 50.492s – putting him three-tenths clear of the field.

The entire field was only separated by a second, the next three-tenths after second-placed Cam Waters basically covering down to 14th.

"Thanks to my mate next door for a tow," said van Gisbergen of the helping hand he got from Jamie Whincup on the record-breaking lap.

"The car was awesome, the guys have done a great job. The tyres switched on then. The job's not done, yet, no points, but thanks to the team the car is fantastic."

Chaz Mostert will start third, his margin to Waters just 0.007s, while Whincup ended up on the outside of the second row.

Will Davison led the way for Dick Johnson Racing in fifth followed by Scott Pye and Anton De Pasquale.

Mark Winterbottom and Will Brown were eighth and ninth, Jack Smith ending up 10th after unexpectedly running in the top five in both Q1 and Q2.

Some big names stumbled in a busy Q2 session, including two drivers that finished on the podium last time out at Sandown.

David Reynolds was the man on the bubble, missing out on the Top 10 by around half-a-tenth, while Brodie Kostecki was just 15th quickest.

But the real shock exits came in the split Q1, with Nick Percat and Andre Heimgartner both failing to progress in Group A.

Percat complained of front locking, his time only good enough for 19th on the grid, while Heimgartner will start from 23rd after not getting on top of his set-up.

There were more surprises in Group B, with Tim Slade (21st), Bryce Fullwood (22nd) and Todd Hazelwood (24th) both missing out.

Tasmania Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Tasmania Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

