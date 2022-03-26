Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops second practice

Shane van Gisbergen topped a second and final Supercars practice session for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops second practice
Listen to this article

The Kiwi book-ended the session with fastest times, a 50.657s on his opening run leaving him on top of the times.

That was until he was pipped by Practice 1 pacesetter Will Davison on the nine-minute mark, right before the session was stopped to recover Jake Kostecki's stranded Tickford Falcon.

When running resume there was little in the away of changes at the top until the final few minutes.

It was at that point that van Gisbergen went for a two-lap run on a brand new set of super softs, the first of which yielded a 50.447s.

Van Gisbergen was left a little surprised not to improve on his second lap, although it didn't matter as closest challenger Andre Heimgartner fell 0.02s short.

"It's alright," he said. "We had our second go on these new super softs and I did [the time] on Lap 1, which is not normal around here. But there's a lot of sun.

"My first part of the lap was pretty weak, but the second half was good. And then I tried a second lap and had no grip. It's just trying to understand these new [tyres]."

Todd Hazelwood was an impressive third in his Matt Stone Racing entry while Davison failed to improve on his early time and was shuffled back to fourth.

David Reynolds popped up in fifth place ahead of Anton De Pasquale, while Mark Winterbottom make big gains at the flag to end up seventh fastest.

Broc Feeney continued a solid start to his first visit to Symmons Plains with the eighth fastest time ahead of series leader Chaz Mostert and Tim Slade.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 50.447    
2 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 50.467 0.020 0.020
3 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 50.605 0.158 0.138
4 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 50.642 0.195 0.037
5 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 50.669 0.221 0.026
6 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 50.680 0.232 0.011
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 50.686 0.239 0.006
8 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 50.717 0.270 0.030
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 50.739 0.291 0.021
10 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 50.766 0.319 0.027
11 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 50.798 0.350 0.031
12 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 50.798 0.351 0.000
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 50.810 0.362 0.011
14 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 50.876 0.429 0.066
15 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 50.880 0.433 0.004
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 50.890 0.443 0.010
17 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 50.911 0.464 0.021
18 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 50.959 0.511 0.047
19 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 50.975 0.527 0.015
20 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 51.010 0.562 0.035
21 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 51.041 0.594 0.031
22 76 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 51.060 0.612 0.018
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 51.066 0.619 0.006
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 51.197 0.750 0.130
25 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 51.675 1.228 0.478
