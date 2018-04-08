Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Supercars Qualifying report

Tasmania Supercars: Lowndes ends pole drought

0 shares
Tasmania Supercars: Lowndes ends pole drought
Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford
Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
08/04/2018 02:02

Craig Lowndes ended a pole drought stretching back to the middle of the 2015 season by grabbing top spot in Sunday qualifying at Symmons Plains.

The veteran was just eighth quickest in the Q2 session, but upped his game significantly in the 10-minute Q3 session that decided pole position.

It started with a 50.708s that put him on top after the first runs, before Lowndes laid down a 50.579s on his final run to secure a breakthrough pole after a couple of seasons of lean qualifying results.

Shane van Gisbergen did go close to knocking off Lowndes, falling just 0.008s short, while Jamie Whincup was a tenth of a second back in third to make it a Triple Eight one-two-three.

"The car has been working really well over the weekend," said Lowndes.

"When you roll a car out and its 80 or 90 per cent right, it's always a lot easier for us as drivers.

"The guys next door [in the Red Bull Holden garage] are not going to make it easy on me. It's great to have a one-two-three; now we've got to translate that into race results."

Scott McLaughlin was best of the non-T8 cars in fourth, 0.201s off pole, while Jack Le Brocq capped off a standout session for Triple Eight-build Commodores by putting his Tekno entry an impressive fifth on the grid.

Fabian Coulthard was sixth fastest in his Penske Ford, ahead of a gaggle of Holdens with James Courtney, David Reynolds, Garth Tander, and Scott Pye, who was the only driver to go all the way from Q1 to Q3.

Rick Kelly was the only driver to go straight into Q2 but not make it to Q3, the Nissan driver set to start from 13th after failing to replicate his Top 10 pace from practice.

For the second day in a row Q3 was a Tickford-free zone, not a single one of the team's four drivers making it out of Q2. Chaz Mostert will start as the best of the Tickford Fords in 11th, with Mark Winterbottom 12th, Cam Waters 14th, and Richie Stanaway not making it out of Q1.

Others to not make it out of Q1 included Nick Percat, who will start out of P17, and Michael Caruso, who was 10th fastest in the session and will start the race from 20th.

ClaDriverCarTime
1 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 50.5790
2 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 50.5870
3 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 50.6882
4 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 50.7808
5 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 50.7860
6 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 50.8099
7 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8156
8 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 50.8608
9 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 50.9681
10 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 51.0092
11 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 50.9462
12 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 50.9530
13 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 50.9866
14 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0344
15 230 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 51.0967
16 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1394
17 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1781
18 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 51.1911
19 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 51.2027
20 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 51.2567
21 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 51.3257
22 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 51.3434
23 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 51.3531
24 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 51.3922
25 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 51.4411
26 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 51.5887
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Supercars
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the Supercars main page