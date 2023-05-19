Subscribe
Tasmania Supercars: Kostecki leads chilly first practice

Brodie Kostecki led the way in opening Supercars practice at a cold Symmons Plains in Tasmania.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Low single-digit temperatures greeted the field for the first of two half-hour practice sessions at the Launceston circuit.

Most of the early movement came on the very first runs, Cam Waters bursting out of the blocks with a 51.257s.

That time would remain as the benchmark until much later in the session as the field settled into longer runs.

As usual the turn 4 hairpin proved problematic for a number of drivers, Kostecki the first to overshoot the braking marker and need to make a three-point turn.

The likes of Andre Heimgartner, Scott Pye and Bryce Fullwood would later do the same.

It wasn't until the final minute that the Waters time was bettered as a number of drivers switched to green tyres.

The best of the late improver was Kostecki who jumped more than a tenth clear of the field with a 51.014s.

"I learnt how to find reverse in the session," joked the Erebus driver. "The car feels pretty balanced. I'm not sure how many guys ran greens, but it's a good start to the [weekend] here in Tassie."

James Courtney ended up second fastest with a 51.163s while Todd Hazelwood made up 18 spots on his final lap to end up third.

Will Davison jumped Waters on his final lap, while Waters, who didn't improve on that early time, was shuffled back to fifth.

Will Brown was sixth fastest in his Erebus Camaro ahead of Shane van Gisbergen and Mark Winterbottom.

Jack Smith was ninth for Brad Jones Racing with Broc Feeney 10th.

Practice continues with the second 30-minute session at 10:55am local time.

Tasmania SuperSprint practice 1 results

 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 99 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 51.0147    
2 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 51.1632 0.1485 0.1485
3 3 Australia Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 51.1942 0.1795 0.0310
4 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 51.2071 0.1924 0.0129
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 51.2577 0.2430 0.0506
6 9 Australia Will Brown Chevrolet 51.2643 0.2496 0.0066
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 51.4341 0.4194 0.1698
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet 51.4402 0.4255 0.0061
9 4 Australia Jack Smith Chevrolet 51.4686 0.4539 0.0284
10 88 Broc Feeney Chevrolet 51.4815 0.4668 0.0129
11 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet 51.4923 0.4776 0.0108
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 51.5367 0.5220 0.0444
13 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 51.5831 0.5684 0.0464
14 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 51.5838 0.5691 0.0007
15 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 51.5926 0.5779 0.0088
16 2 Australia Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 51.6237 0.6090 0.0311
17 20 Australia Scott Pye Chevrolet 51.6259 0.6112 0.0022
18 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 51.6965 0.6818 0.0706
19 56 Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 51.6981 0.6834 0.0016
20 19 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 51.7192 0.7045 0.0211
21 35 Cameron Hill Chevrolet 51.7392 0.7245 0.0200
22 23 Australia Tim Slade Chevrolet 51.9377 0.9230 0.1985
23 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 51.9714 0.9567 0.0337
24 31 Australia James Golding Chevrolet 52.0417 1.0270 0.0703
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones Chevrolet 52.4370 1.4223 0.3953
View full results
