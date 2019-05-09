Tasmania secures Supercars future with new $7 million deal

With an existing five-year deal between Apple Isle officials and Supercars coming to an end after last month's Symmons Plains round, a new agreement has now been inked to shore up the event's future.

It includes a government spend of $5.6 million to retain Symmons Plains' spot on the schedule, as well as $1.75 million worth of investment with Motorsports Tasmania for safety and amenity improvements at the Launceston circuit.

According to state Premier Will Hodgman the Symmons Plains race is the biggest event in Tasmania thanks to crowds of over 55,000 people and over 7500 interstate visitors.

“The Supercars are a major drawcard on Tasmania’s events calendar," said Hodgman.

"It brings thousands of people to Tasmania who get to enjoy our world class hospitality and showcases our state to over 1.2 million viewers around Australia.

“Interstate visitors stay for an average of four nights, and will inject about $6.4 million annually into Tasmania’s visitor economy, which is great news for cafes, restaurants and hotels across Northern Tasmania.”

“The Tasmanian Government has been committed to developing a broad ranging events calendar to encourage visitors to explore every region of Tasmania, and the Supercars’ round shows off the north of our state like no other.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “The ongoing support of the Hodgman Government for Tasmania’s largest annual event ensures we keep coming back to what is a great event.

“Supercars and motorsport have a rich history in Tasmania with some of the most knowledgeable, passionate and devoted fans in the country. It is fantastic to be able to confirm to them today that Supercars will continue to race live at Symmons Plains.”

Earlier this year Supercars announced that the event's major backer Tyrepower extended its contract to include the 2020 Symmons round.