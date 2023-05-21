Tasmania Supercars: Feeney wins, SVG crashes out

It was a race of contrasting fortunes for Triple Eight, with Feeney putting together a well-executed race to beat Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

However van Gisbergen's title hopes took a hit when his Red Bull Camaro hit the wall hard on the opening lap.

The reigning champion tried to take the outside line around turn 6, before contact with David Reynolds sent him into the fence.

He limped the car back to the lane but never got back out, making it a zero score for the man who came into the race sitting second in the points.

He is now down to fourth in the standings and is no guarantee to make the start of race 3 this afternoon.

"Yeah, it was a decent hit," van Gisbergen told Fox Sports. "I just went around the outside and someone ran us off the track. It happens.

"I don't know [if it will be fixed for race 3] because they're not very good at being repaired, these cars, and it was a pretty decent hit. We've got the best team here, hopefully they can fix it."

Out front it was initially a race between the Erebus drivers, Brodie Kostecki leading the field from pole as Will Brown settled into second after muscling past Broc Feeney.

On lap 4 to Coca-Cola Camaros swapped positions after Brown got a run on Kostecki out of the hairpin and then breezed into the lead at turn 6.

They ran in that order until lap 16 when Kostecki pulled a near identical move to reclaim the lead.

A lap later Brown took his mandatory stop, followed into the lane by Will Davison, the resuming nose-to-tail in that order.

Davison managed to jump Cam Hill, who had ran third in the first stint, in the process of the stops.

On lap 21 Kostecki pitted from the lead, resuming well clear of Brown and Davison.

However Feeney jumped the lot of them after taking his stop on lap 22.

Within a few laps Brown was able to claw onto the back of Kostecki, before asking the team if they could swap positions so that Brown could have a crack at Feeney.

The team told Brown to hold station, the race 1 winner then making a small mistake that cost him ground to Kostecki.

As the second stint wore on Cam Waters bought into the fight for the podium, closing in on Brown and Davison.

On lap 34 he got next to Davison on the exit of the hairpin, the pair making light side-by-side contact before Waters streaked into fourth place.

He then went after Brown but couldn't find a way past the Erebus entry and onto the podium.

Feeney, meanwhile, was unstoppable out front, a controlled drive yielding a 1.7s win over Kostecki and Brown.

"I got run pretty wide at [turn] 1 so both [Erebus] teammates could get through, which is fair enough," said Feeney. "We came charging through. We had ripper pace. I'm getting a reputation as 'Mr Sunday' at the moment. It was awesome."

Waters and Davison finished fourth and fifth with Chaz Mostert making good progress to come home sixth.

Tim Slade got by Jack Le Brocq late in the race for seventh place, with James Golding ninth and Nick Percat 10th.

The Tasmania SuperSprint concludes with a final sprint race at 3:50pm local time.