Tasmania Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden win

The former Ford star took his maiden win in a Holden in dominant fashion, the final margin over the field a healthy 10s.

He set the victory up with a brilliant start from the outside of the front row that helped him vault clear of Cam Waters well before Turn 1.

He couldn't quite shake Waters across the first stint, the gap between the ex-teammates hovering around half-a-second mark.

However the cycle of stops worked in Mostert's favour, his Lap 13 service coming later than the rest of the front-runners, but leaving him more than a second clear of Waters and the chasing field.

Once in the effective lead Mostert was unstoppable, quickly extending the margin as Waters fell away in the second stint.

"It's been a long time for a first place in Supercars, I was starting to believe I couldn't do it," said Mostert.

"I'm super stoked for the team. We were there or thereabouts with pace all weekend but that car in the last race was a lot of fun in clean air. I'm so happy to finally get that monkey off our back."

For the third time this weekend Waters couldn't convert his early speed across the race distance, although he did hold on longer than usual this time around.

He managed to cling on to second, albeit with four cars parked under his Mustang's wing, until two laps from the end.

He was then passed by Dick Johnson Racing pair Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison on consecutive laps as he slipped back to fourth.

Triple Eight drivers Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen, who had shared every win of the season until this race, were part of that frantic battle for second in the closing stages.

They traded places twice in that final stint, Whincup seemingly letting van Gisbergen through to have a crack at the cars in front before they reversed there order again on the last lap.

The fifth place helped Whincup to the round win, although the gap to leader van Gisbergen in the standings is still a hefty 139 points.

Matt Stone Racing's Zane Goddard converted his impressive qualifying performance (fourth) to a solid seventh place finish.

David Reynolds was eighth, despite a worrying few laps when a bent guard was rubbing on his front-right tyre, ahead of James Courtney and Nick Percat.

Race results:

Pos # Driver Car Gap 1 25 Chaz Mostert Holden 2 11 Anton de Pasquale Ford 10.2002 3 17 Will Davison Ford 11.1689 4 6 Cameron Waters Ford 12.1461 5 88 Jamie Whincup Holden 12.6105 6 97 Shane van Gisbergen Holden 13.3862 7 35 Zane Goddard Holden 15.0967 8 26 David Reynolds Ford 15.8234 9 44 James Courtney Ford 16.9284 10 8 Nick Percat Holden 17.3618 11 18 Mark Winterbottom Holden 19.2286 12 3 Tim Slade Ford 19.5417 13 19 Fabian Coulthard Holden 19.8981 14 20 Scott Pye Holden 22.8825 15 9 William Brown Holden 25.6853 16 14 Todd Hazelwood Holden 26.1666 17 2 Bryce Fullwood Holden 26.5692 18 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden 27.8886 19 5 Jack Le Brocq Ford 32.7815 20 96 Macauley Jones Holden 32.9747 21 34 Jake Kostecki Holden 33.8108 22 7 Andre Heimgartner Ford 34.2758 23 4 Jack Smith Holden 34.8713 24 22 Garry Jacobson Holden 37.8958