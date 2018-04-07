Tasmania Supercars: Whincup dominates opening race

Jamie Whincup dominated the opening race at Symmons Plains, as Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin both struggled.

Whincup won by a whopping 2.3s on the incredibly short Tasmanian track, leading home Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes and James Courtney.

The race was all about early pitstops, the front-runners making stops within in the first 10 laps.

The first to hit the lane was van Gisbergen, who dived into the pits after leading the first five laps of the race. Two laps later McLaughlin did likewise, going from running fourth in the early stages to just missing out on grabbing the effective lead from van Gisbergen.

On Lap 11, the next round of crucial stops took place when Whincup and Lowndes, running first and second following van Gisbergen's stop, came in for service. While Whincup came out with a reasonable margin, Lowndes emerged alongside van Gisbergen – the Kiwi ultimately winning out on the braking zone to the hairpin thanks to being on warm tyres.

From there it was effectively an all-Triple Eight battle, the team's three cars running nose-to-tail. That was until Lap 26, when van Gisbergen started to fall back through the field.

The first to get by was Lowndes, who slotted into second behind Whincup. Courtney, David Reynolds, and Fabian Coulthard followed suit in the following laps, van Gisbergen dropping back to sixth as tyre deg took hold thanks to that early stop.

Whincup had no such dramas, doing more than enough to hold of Lowndes to take his second win of the season.

"The crew gave me a rocket today," said the reigning champion. "It was really intense at the start; SVG pitted early and I just bolted to try and get track position. I came out in a good lead, and was able to control it from there."

Lowndes held off Courtney to take second, with David Reynolds not far behind in fourth.

Fabian Coulthard pulled off an impressive comeback from 11th on the grid to come home fifth, while van Gisbergen finished sixth, with mirrors full of Tim Slade.

Scott Pye finished eighth, while McLaughlin dropped back to ninth in the second half of the race, his top speed hampered by an electrical issue.

Rookie Jack Le Brocq capped off an impressive day to round out the Top 10.

Both Tickford and Nissan missed out on a Top 10 spot, Winterbottom the best of the Tickford entries in 14th, while Rick Kelly led the way for the Altimas in 15th.

There was no fairytale comeback for Chaz Mostert after his tough qualifying session, his Tickford Ford catching fire after its pitstop. He was the only DNF from the race.