Supercars Symmons Plains Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup dominates opening race

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
07/04/2018 07:47

Jamie Whincup dominated the opening race at Symmons Plains, as Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin both struggled.

Whincup won by a whopping 2.3s on the incredibly short Tasmanian track, leading home Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes and James Courtney.

The race was all about early pitstops, the front-runners making stops within in the first 10 laps.

The first to hit the lane was van Gisbergen, who dived into the pits after leading the first five laps of the race. Two laps later McLaughlin did likewise, going from running fourth in the early stages to just missing out on grabbing the effective lead from van Gisbergen.

On Lap 11, the next round of crucial stops took place when Whincup and Lowndes, running first and second following van Gisbergen's stop, came in for service. While Whincup came out with a reasonable margin, Lowndes emerged alongside van Gisbergen – the Kiwi ultimately winning out on the braking zone to the hairpin thanks to being on warm tyres.

From there it was effectively an all-Triple Eight battle, the team's three cars running nose-to-tail. That was until Lap 26, when van Gisbergen started to fall back through the field.

The first to get by was Lowndes, who slotted into second behind Whincup. Courtney, David Reynolds, and Fabian Coulthard followed suit in the following laps, van Gisbergen dropping back to sixth as tyre deg took hold thanks to that early stop.

Whincup had no such dramas, doing more than enough to hold of Lowndes to take his second win of the season.

"The crew gave me a rocket today," said the reigning champion. "It was really intense at the start; SVG pitted early and I just bolted to try and get track position. I came out in a good lead, and was able to control it from there."

Lowndes held off Courtney to take second, with David Reynolds not far behind in fourth.

Fabian Coulthard pulled off an impressive comeback from 11th on the grid to come home fifth, while van Gisbergen finished sixth, with mirrors full of Tim Slade.

Scott Pye finished eighth, while McLaughlin dropped back to ninth in the second half of the race, his top speed hampered by an electrical issue.

Rookie Jack Le Brocq capped off an impressive day to round out the Top 10.

Both Tickford and Nissan missed out on a Top 10 spot, Winterbottom the best of the Tickford entries in 14th, while Rick Kelly led the way for the Altimas in 15th.

There was no fairytale comeback for Chaz Mostert after his tough qualifying session, his Tickford Ford catching fire after its pitstop. He was the only DNF from the race.

Race Results:

Cla#DriverCarGap
1 1 australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB  
2 888 australia Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 2.3457
3 25 australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 3.5874
4 9 australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 4.7927
5 12 new_zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 8.7263
6 97 new_zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 14.3481
7 14 australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 14.6397
8 2 australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 15.0225
9 17 new_zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 15.8197
10 19 australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 16.3784
11 18 australia Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 16.5533
12 8 australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 19.6312
13 33 australia Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 23.8659
14 5 australia Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 24.0998
15 15 australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 25.7530
16 23 australia Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 26.0549
17 7 new_zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 33.4381
18 230 australia Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 34.4240
19 99 australia Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 34.9266
20 6 australia Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 39.7353
21 21 australia Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 40.2498
22 35 australia Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 42.7756
23 78 switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 47.0689
24 34 australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 48.6915
25 56 new_zealand Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 7 laps
  55 australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X  
Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains
Track Symmons Plains Raceway
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Article type Race report
