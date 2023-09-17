Subscribe
Previous / Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit
Supercars / Sandown News

Tander explains frightening Sandown crash

Garth Tander says there was little in the way of warning ahead of his high-speed exit from the Sandown 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Screenshot 2023-09-17 at 3.32.04 pm

The veteran was running fourth in the early stages of the Supercars endurance curtain raiser when his Grove Mustang was tipped into a high-speed spin at Dandenong Road.

The issue proved to be a left-rear wheel that worked loose from the car, which tagged the armco barrier before coming to a rest in the turn 9 sand trap.

According to Tander there was little warning of the failure, with no alerts of a loss of tyre pressure on the dash.

In fact, he thought a loose sensation was simply a change in wind direction.

"It turned around the wrong way at the end of the hill," Tander told Fox Sports.

"I felt on the lap before that something was either bending, or something was going on in the left-rear. I was about to ask [race engineer] Al [McVean] up the back straight, because we were expecting a wind direction change, and I thought it was pulling the car around a bit.

"At no point did I think the wheel was loose. I didn't get any alarms on the dash that the tyre was going down. The little bit of surveying I did at the end [after the crash], the wheel obviously came off the car but the tyre was flat. I don't know what happened first."

When asked by pit reporter Riana Crehan if the crash was scary, Tander added: "You sort of know [at Dandenong Road] that this might be large. But it wasn't too bad. I got a lot of speed out of it and it was spinning on the tarmac. It hit the armco on the outside, it's done a fair bit of damage to the car.

"It's a shame, we had a really good car."

Tander was sharing the Grove entry with lead driver David Reynolds.

shares
comments

Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Supercars
Sandown

Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win Sandown Supercars: Feeney/Whincup score tense 500 win

Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit

Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit

Supercars
Sandown

Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit Edwards linked to shock Tickford exit

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe