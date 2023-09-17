Tander explains frightening Sandown crash
Garth Tander says there was little in the way of warning ahead of his high-speed exit from the Sandown 500.
The veteran was running fourth in the early stages of the Supercars endurance curtain raiser when his Grove Mustang was tipped into a high-speed spin at Dandenong Road.
The issue proved to be a left-rear wheel that worked loose from the car, which tagged the armco barrier before coming to a rest in the turn 9 sand trap.
According to Tander there was little warning of the failure, with no alerts of a loss of tyre pressure on the dash.
In fact, he thought a loose sensation was simply a change in wind direction.
"It turned around the wrong way at the end of the hill," Tander told Fox Sports.
"I felt on the lap before that something was either bending, or something was going on in the left-rear. I was about to ask [race engineer] Al [McVean] up the back straight, because we were expecting a wind direction change, and I thought it was pulling the car around a bit.
"At no point did I think the wheel was loose. I didn't get any alarms on the dash that the tyre was going down. The little bit of surveying I did at the end [after the crash], the wheel obviously came off the car but the tyre was flat. I don't know what happened first."
When asked by pit reporter Riana Crehan if the crash was scary, Tander added: "You sort of know [at Dandenong Road] that this might be large. But it wasn't too bad. I got a lot of speed out of it and it was spinning on the tarmac. It hit the armco on the outside, it's done a fair bit of damage to the car.
"It's a shame, we had a really good car."
Tander was sharing the Grove entry with lead driver David Reynolds.
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.