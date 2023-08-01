Tander to make Porsche cameo
Garth Tander will make a one-off Carrera Cup start at The Bend Motorsport Park later this month.
The Porsche cameo will come in conjunction with Grove Racing, the same team that Tander has signed with for the Supercars endurance races later this year.
While the Groves have significant experience in fielding Porsches, and the team will enter the Tander car, it will be run by Earl Bamber Motorsport
Backing for the entry will come from SP Tools, a throwback to Tander's Holden Racing Team days.
The genesis of the Porsche outing is to help prepare Tander for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, where he's expected to partner David Reynolds.
"I'm really excited to do a sprint round of Carrera Cup at Tailem Bend," said Tander.
"I have raced Carrera Cup in the Pro-Am event that they used to run back in 2016. Obviously doing a championship sprint round is a whole other deal, and I am under no illusion that its not going to be incredibly tough.
"I know how tough the championship is and how strong the drivers are within the championship, so I know it's going to be a steep learning curve, but I am really excited about that opportunity.
"Getting racing miles prior to Sandown and Bathurst is important and I can't think of anything better to prepare me for those two Supercars endurance racing events than to jump into the middle of a very tough Carrera Cup championship right in the deep end and having a go."
Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove added: “It’s important for Garth to have the opportunity to get some miles prior to the enduro rounds and Carrera Cup is the perfect platform.
"To have a driver of Garth Tander's experience pilot a Grove Racing 992 Porsche Cup car at Tailem Bend is exciting for the whole team."
Carrera Cup joins Supercars at The Bend on August 18-20.
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal
Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo
Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo
Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Latest news
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street" Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix is complex and "doesn't lay on the street"
The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene
The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene
Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.