Talent search programme teams up with Supercars outfit

The Aussie Driver Search programmed has teamed up with Supercars outfit Matt Stone Racing for nest season.

The partnership between MSR and ADS will officially kick off this weekend, with 2016 winner Jaie Robson set to drive last year's Super2 title-winning Commodore in the second-tier series at Barbagallo Raceway.

That will then grow into a fully-funded Super2 drive for the 2018 ADS winner next season.

"This will be a great opportunity for any driver wanting to progress into the series and we are proud to be joining forces with Aussie Driver Search," said team owner Matt Stone.

"Having witnessed the success of the programme in Australia, we think it's a fantastic initiative and cannot wait to see what Jaie can bring to the team this weekend at Perth."

MSR is well known for its success in Super2, having helped Todd Hazelwood to the title last year. Both team and driver have since stepped up to the main game, Hazelwood currently campaigning an MSR-run Falcon.

According to ADS founder Kyle Austin, the mix of Super2 and Supercars experience makes MSR the perfect partner.

"We give our winners the most competitive drives possible and Matt Stone Racing is the perfect fit for us and our programme," Austin said.

"Being a 'main game' team and reigning Super2 champions will allow our winners to flourish."

The news comes off the back of the announcement that ADS has purchased an Australian GT race-winning Audi R8 GT3 for its programme.