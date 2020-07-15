Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

The second consecutive Supercars round at SMP will mark the first which spectators since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, with Supercars able to welcome fans into the main grandstand.

The capacity does need to be capped off at 25 per cent, which means around 1000 spectators for each of the two days.

As it stands the allocation has been exhausted for Saturday's night race, however there is still a limited number of seats left for Sunday's two daytime races.

Supercars had planned on opening up general admission and park-and-view options, however a surge in COVID-19 cases in Western Sydney has seemingly put paid to that idea.

"Supercars wishes to inform fans that no additional seating or admission will be offered for this weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint," read a statement from Supercars.

“We understand that fans may be disappointed that additional ticketing options are not available, but limited grandstand seats are still available for Sunday’s action, only through Ticketek.

“All of the action will be available to watch ad free on Fox Sports and Kayo, with highlights on Network 10.”